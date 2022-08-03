On the morning of August 3, Huaan Fund issued an announcement that its Huaan China Bond 1-5 Year CDB Bond Trading Open-Ended Index Securities Investment Fund ended its fundraising ahead of schedule. The fundraising deadline was originally scheduled to be August 19. The deadline is August 2, and subscription applications will no longer be accepted from today. As of August 2, 2022, the fund’s cumulative cash subscription valid subscription application share has exceeded the upper limit of 8 billion shares (equivalent to an amount of 8 billion yuan), and the cash subscription application on August 2 will be adopted. The principle of proportional confirmation” is partially confirmed.



