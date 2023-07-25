Home » Xinghua City Allows Conversion of Commercial Housing Loans into Housing Provident Fund Loans
Xinghua City Allows Conversion of Commercial Housing Loans into Housing Provident Fund Loans

Xinghua City, located in Jiangsu Province, has recently introduced a new policy aimed at optimizing and adjusting the regulations regarding the conversion of commercial housing loans to housing provident fund loans. The policy, which will come into effect from July 24, 2023, is expected to benefit employees who have paid and deposited housing provident funds in other places for at least six months and have applied for purely commercial housing loans while purchasing their self-occupied houses in Xinghua City.

Under the new policy, these employees will now have the option to apply for business-to-business loans, allowing them to convert either all or a portion of their purely commercial housing loans into housing provident fund loans. This significant change is expected to provide more financial flexibility and opportunities for those purchasing self-occupied homes.

To qualify for the business-to-business loan option, employees will be required to furnish the authorities with the “Certificate of Payment and Deposit of Housing Provident Fund for Employees with Loans in Other Places,” as evidence of their previous housing provident fund payments and deposits in other regions.

Additionally, the notice issued by the People’s Government of Xinghua City also extends the benefits of the policy to employees who have unpaid housing provident fund loans, including those who benefited from subsidized interest loans through public transfer companies, and have settled these outstanding loans while applying for commercial housing loans for their house purchase.

The move to relax the conditions for handling commercial-to-public loans is expected to provide relief to many employees who may have faced some difficulties in repaying their housing provident fund loans before seeking commercial housing loans. This policy adjustment will allow them to apply for business-to-business loans, providing them with the required financial assistance for their housing purchase.

This new policy in Xinghua City reflects the local government’s dedication to optimizing housing loan policies and providing more opportunities for citizens to own their own homes. It is anticipated that this change will stimulate economic growth and enhance the overall living standards in the region.

