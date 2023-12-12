Xinhua News Agency News｜The Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing. Xi Jinping attended the meeting and delivered an important speech-Xinhuanet

The Central Economic Work Conference was held in Beijing, where Xi Jinping delivered an important speech. The conference took place from December 11th to 12th and was attended by various high-ranking officials, including members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi.

During his speech, Xi Jinping outlined key economic policies and initiatives for the upcoming year. The conference focused on discussing strategies to address economic challenges and promote sustainable growth.

The conference serves as a platform for setting the economic agenda and priorities for the year ahead. It provides an opportunity for high-level officials to come together and strategize on important policy initiatives, with the goal of driving economic development and prosperity for the nation.

The Central Economic Work Conference is a crucial event in China’s economic planning and policymaking process, as it provides a roadmap for the country’s economic development for the coming year. As such, Xi Jinping’s participation and speech underscore the significance of the conference in shaping China’s economic future.

This news was reported by Xinhua News Agency and was edited by Zhou Chuqing.

