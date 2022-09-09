Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 9. News analysis: The year-on-year increase of CPI and PPI in August fell, and the policy of ensuring supply and stable prices continued to be effective

Xinhua News Agency reporters Zou Duowei and Wei Yukun

According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on the 9th, in August, the national consumer price index (CPI) changed from a month-on-month increase of 0.5% in the previous month to a decrease of 0.1%. Although it increased by 2.5% year-on-year, the increase was 0.2 percentage points lower than the previous month. Overall, prices continue to run within a reasonable range.

“In August, all regions and departments conscientiously implemented the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, worked hard to overcome the impact of the epidemic and extreme weather, and actively did a good job of ensuring supply and stabilizing prices. The overall operation of the consumer market was stable.” Chief Statistician of the Urban Department of the National Bureau of Statistics Dong Lijuan said.

Regarding the month-on-month CPI change in August, Guo Liyan, director of the Comprehensive Situation Research Office of the China Academy of Macroeconomics, analyzed that the decline in transportation and communication prices was the main factor. Among them, affected by the fall in international oil prices, gasoline and diesel prices fell by about 5% month-on-month, affecting the CPI to drop by 0.2 percentage points.

Statistics show that in August, the prices of dairy, eggs and grain in food increased by between 0.8% and 3.3% year-on-year, and the prices were relatively stable; Affected by the decline, pork prices rose by 22.4% year-on-year, an increase of 2.2 percentage points from the previous month. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 0.8% year-on-year, the same increase as the previous month.

Industry analysts said that at present, affected by factors such as imported inflation pressure and seasonal increase in pork prices, combined with the low base effect in the same period last year, the prices of some commodities and services in my country are still facing upward pressure, but this is in sharp contrast to international high inflation. my country’s prices are generally stable.

“Looking forward to the latter part of this year, the production of grain, oil, meat, eggs, milk, fruits and vegetables in my country is stable, and local governments have increased cross-regional transportation and supply guarantees. In addition, the central and local governments are simultaneously launching frozen pork reserves. The supply of important commodities for people’s livelihood is guaranteed, and domestic prices can continue to run. In a reasonable range.” Guo Liyan said.

In August, affected by various factors such as the transmission of price fluctuations of non-ferrous metals and other bulk commodities and the weak market demand in some domestic industries, the price trend of industrial products declined as a whole. The national producer price index (PPI) decreased by 1.2% month-on-month, 0.1 percentage points lower than that of the previous month, and a year-on-year increase of 2.3%, and the increase was 1.9 percentage points lower than that of the previous month, falling for 10 consecutive months.

In addition to the factors of the higher comparison base in the same period of last year, Guo Liyan said that the continuous decline of PPI month-on-month was also affected by the tightening of global liquidity, the slowdown in the growth momentum of major economies such as the United States and Europe, and the stable supply of domestic commodities such as coal and iron ore. The effect of the policy continued to show, driving domestic energy and industrial raw material prices to continue their downward trend.

According to statistics, from a year-on-year perspective, in August, the price of means of production affected the increase of PPI by about 1.87 percentage points, which was the main driving force for the increase of PPI; the price of living materials affected the increase of PPI by about 0.38 percentage points. Among the major upstream industries, coal mining and washing, oil and natural gas mining, petroleum, coal and other fuel processing, chemical raw materials and chemical product manufacturing saw price increases fall, ferrous metal smelting and rolling processing industry prices fell more, non-ferrous metals The price of smelting and rolling processing industry changed from rising to falling.

“Considering that the international bulk commodity prices have generally fallen from a high level, the domestic bulk commodity supply and price stabilization work has been steadily advanced, and the tailing has been significantly narrowed, the PPI increase is expected to continue to fall in the later period.” Guo Liyan said.