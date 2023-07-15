Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye launches the Harmony and…

Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

China‘s leading baijiu manufacturer Wuliangye kicked off the Harmony and Beauty Global Tour in Paris, France on Monday.

The event, themed “Harmony and Beauty,” marked the company’s first overseas cultural activity after China‘s adjustment to the COVID-19 pandemic. It aimed to introduce Chinese baijiu culture to the world through art, fashion and others introduce cultural forms and promote cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between China and France.

Accompanied by the melodious song “La vie en rose” played by the traditional Chinese instrument guzheng, calligrapher Zhu Jingyi wrote down the Chinese characters of “Harmony and Beauty” on the spot to ascribe various aspects of the theme through his calligraphy interpret.

Later, at the banquet, the guests raised their glasses and enjoyed the harmonious and aromatic taste of Wuliangye. Fabrice Prochasson, President of the French Federation of Chefs, praised the pursuit of excellence and the rich heritage.

Also unveiled during the event was the limited-edition gift box “Harmony and Beauty”, co-designed by artists from both countries and featuring French elements such as the Eiffel Tower and the Seine River, as well as Chinese cultural elements such as traditional Chinese calligraphy and painting.

It is noted that the gift box is scheduled to be officially opened in 2024 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France.

“We are approaching the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France in 2024, and the first stop of the Wuliangye Harmony and Beauty Global Tour will be in France. It’s a new chapter in the friendship between China and France,” said Zeng Congqin, chairman of Wuliangye Group.

He further mentioned that the event will be held in Oceania, America, Southeast Asia and other regions to promote cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between different countries and civilizations, and allow consumers worldwide to enjoy the rich flavor of fine spirits .

