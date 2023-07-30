Home » Xinjiang Seizes Golden Period of Construction with Launch of 70 Major Infrastructure Projects
Xinjiang Seizes Golden Period of Construction with Launch of 70 Major Infrastructure Projects

Xinjiang Seizes Golden Period of Construction with Launch of 70 Major Infrastructure Projects

Xinjiang Commences Construction on 70 Landmark Major Projects, Seizing Golden Period of Development

URUMQI, July 30 – Xinjiang has recently started construction on 70 landmark major projects in the fields of energy, industry, transportation, and water conservancy infrastructure. With a large investment volume, long industrial chain, and significant radiation drive, these projects are set to boost economic growth in the region.

The construction sites of these major projects are currently witnessing a busy and vibrant scene, signifying the accelerated progress of Xinjiang’s development. The region is currently in a golden period of construction, with several projects in the north and south of Tianshan Mountain expedited.

The scheduling meeting of major projects held on July 30 revealed that there are 70 projects underway, including the 2×660 MW ultra-supercritical coal power project of PetroChina Xinjiang Oilfield Branch, Xinjiang Huineng’s 15 million tons/year coal clean and efficient utilization project, and Zijin mining low-carbon parks. These projects have a total investment value of over 180 billion yuan.

Xinjiang is focused on completing these projects in the third quarter, ensuring a smooth flow of investment exceeding 350 billion yuan. The aim is to make the most of the current construction season and drive economic growth in the region.

In Xinjiang’s Zhundong Economic and Technological Development Zone, the construction of Xinjiang Qiya Silicon Industry Co., Ltd., with a total investment of 16 billion yuan, is underway. This project aims to establish an annual output of 200,000 tons of high-purity crystalline silicon, contributing to the development of a silicon-based material industry base and the formation of new material industry clusters.

Not far from the Alashankou port, a key support project is underway to improve the customs clearance capacity and efficiency. The construction of the second line of the Jinghe-Alashankou section of the Lanzhou-Xinjiang Railway has entered the track-laying stage. At the same time, projects such as Minshang Intelligent Electronics in Tacheng, Xinjiang, are also speeding up construction and are expected to be completed and put into operation later this year.

Sany (Tacheng) Wind Power Equipment Co., Ltd. and Zhongshui Fourth Bureau (Tacheng) Energy Equipment Co., Ltd. have successfully completed their projects. Sany Wind Power Equipment Co., Ltd. has already exported its wind turbine blades to Kazakhstan on May 12. Tacheng Key Development and Opening Experimental Zone has a total investment of 7.6 billion yuan, with a planned annual investment of 3.053 billion yuan for 43 key projects.

In the first half of this year, Xinjiang has resumed construction on all 2,950 ongoing projects. Additionally, 2,896 new projects have begun construction with an operating rate of 95.7%. The region has also transformed and started construction on 1,080 reserve projects, with a conversion rate of 44%. Overall, 400 key projects in Xinjiang have achieved a cumulative investment of 136.2 billion yuan this year, a 19 billion yuan increase from the same period last year.

Moving forward, Xinjiang plans to focus on major projects in the “eight major industrial clusters” and prioritize the development of the three-dimensional transportation system, water conservation and transfer, “West-to-East gas transmission”, “Jinjiang coal transportation”, and “Xinjiang power transmission”. These projects aim to improve the livelihoods of the people and support high-quality development in the region.

The construction of these major projects in Xinjiang reflects the commitment of the region to economic growth and development. With increased investment in infrastructure and industry, Xinjiang is well-positioned to drive its economic progress and improve the lives of its residents.

