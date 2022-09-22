On September 22, Sunwoda’s official Weibo announced that on September 21, Sunwoda Electric Vehicle Battery signed the “Project Investment Agreement” with the Yiwu Municipal Government. Xinwangda Yiwu New Energy Power Battery Production Base Project”.

Zhu Chonglie, Secretary of Jinhua Municipal Party Committee, Wang Jian, Member of the Standing Committee of Jinhua Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of Yiwu Municipal Party Committee, Ye Bangrui, Deputy Mayor of Jinhua City, Mayor of Yiwu City and other leaders; Wang Mingwang, founder of Sunwangda, Chairman of Sunwangda Electric Vehicle Battery, Chairman of Sunwangda Wang Wei and other company executives attended the signing ceremony.

Image source: Yiwu Rong Media Center

The project plans to build a production base with a total capacity of about 50GWh of power batteries and energy storage batteries, mainly engaged in the production and sales of lithium-ion power batteries and energy storage batteries. The products include cells, modules, PACKs for automotive power batteries and energy storage batteries and battery systems. The total planned investment of the project is about 21.3 billion yuan, which is the largest single investment project in the manufacturing industry in Jinhua and Yiwu history.

The company actively expands production capacity and continues to strengthen product supply capabilities in order to meet the expansion needs of the power battery business, comply with the development trend of new energy vehicles and respond to the national “dual carbon” policy. The Yiwu project will help the company improve its industrial layout in East China, accelerate the development of other potential mid-to-high-end car companies, and promote the company’s power battery business to continue to grow steadily. At the same time, through the leading role of Xinwangda, it is conducive to attracting more advantageous upstream and downstream enterprises in the industrial chain to settle in Yiwu, forming a large-scale effect as soon as possible, and helping Yiwu to become a new energy automobile industry highland that radiates across the country and goes international.