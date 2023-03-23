From the “Two Sessions”, (in Chinese two sessions lianghui), the meetings of the National People’s Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference which ended on March 13, China has strengthened its claim to propose itself as “responsible power”, capable of “mediating” between third parties. You have already demonstrated this by claiming the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia as your diplomatic success. But the change of foreign perspective was also underlined in the speech given by Xi Jinping before the consultative body.

Some observers have highlighted a more proactive posture on the international front, which Xi has proposed through the reinterpretation of the formula Deng Xiaoping. The man who brought about the reforms, the “little helmsman”, encouraged to “observe calmly” and “hold positions”. Xi, the national newspapers emphasize, to “actively seek change”, “advance stability”, “stand together and dare to fight”.

In this scenario, the Xi’s three-day visit to Moscow, and which ended on 22 March. A “historic event”, as described by the People’s Daily, which takes the form of a diplomatic maneuver in which Beijing renews its attempt to play a role in the war in Ukraine. On the second day of talks between the two “dear friends”, Vladimir Putin promised to “carefully study” the position paper in which at the end of February the People’s Republic proposed to the world its vision on the war in Ukraine (on that occasion defined as the “crisis”) and on the world to come.

A multipolar world

“No model of government is universal and no single country should dictate the international order”, reads the article written by Xi for the Russian press a few hours before his visit to Moscow. A multipolar world, with Beijing reaping the benefits. Rather than appearing as an actor truly capable of mediating the conflict in Ukraine, the People’s Republic reaffirms the importance of “peace and dialogue”. China remains “on the right side of history”, as claimed by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying during the Xi-Putin talks. And a phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky would also be scheduled in the next few hours.

In the article reported by the Russian media prior to his visit to Moscow, Xi Jinping emphasized the concept of “collective security“. Therefore, not only “security” as an essential “foundation of development”, but also the bearer of a “global” value: the only approach by which it will be possible to think of achieving the resolution of the conflict.

The United Stateshowever, are held up to spread a Cold War mentality. The joint statement that followed the talks between the two leaders calls into question the fear that Washington will continue to threaten global security to “guarantee itself a military advantage”. To resolve the “Ukrainian crisis”, the document reiterates, it is necessary “to respect the legitimate concerns of all countries in terms of security and to prevent the formation of clashes between blocks”.

Confirmations and new appointments

The one to Moscow is the first trip outside the borders after the re-election to the third term of the president of the People’s Republic. A historic re-election voted unanimously by members of Parliament on 10 March. In the following days, the new appointments were made, all eagerly awaited, and many of which held by officials loyal to Xi. The most relevant figure is that of the former Party secretary in Shanghai Li Qiang, who takes over from Li Keqiang as the new premier. In a moment characterized by numerous “challenges”, from the demographic crisis to that of the real estate sector, from the contraction of the employment market to the tensions with the United States, Li will have to deal with relaunching the economy.

But after years in which his predecessor has seen his decision-making power diminish, one wonders what his posture will be: how said to the South China Morning Post by analyst Wu Qiang, the appointment of a figure so close to the leader “could demonstrate the weakness of the State Council”. In the next five years, therefore, Li could operate as nothing more than a faithful executor of Xi’s policies. According to other observers, however, precisely his close relationship with the president could allow him greater freedom of manoeuvre.

Qin Gang, a former ambassador to Washington, is the new foreign minister. The new defense minister is instead Li Shangfu: aerospace engineer, member of the Central Military Commission and sanctioned by the United States since 2018 for purchasing Russian fighters and air defense systems. His appointment could have a double meaning: a message to Washington about the will to do not bow to sanctions, and a signal of support to Moscow. Zhao Leji, former number one of the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection and a pivotal man in the fight against corruption, has been appointed to head the National People’s Congress. Yi Gang reappointed as governor of the central bank. According to the Wall Street Journal, Yi will keep his position for a few months in order to ensure stability during the reforms that will affect the financial sector.

“Optimize” the institutions

To embrace stability on the internal and external fronts and drive development that is resilient to external challenges, it takes a firm control of strategic sectors. The long-awaited institutional restructuring plan, published on March 16, will allow the Party to take on some important functions previously performed by the Council of State. Signal, as the long-time scholar of the Chinese context Bill Bishop has written, that “the Party continues to engulf the State”.

State media spoke of it as a decisive step to “optimize” and improve the “efficiency” of institutions. In addition to the restructuring of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the creation of a Central Commission for Science and Technology under the control of the Party is planned. The Central Finance Commission, on the other hand, will work together with a new state body, theNational Financial Regulatory Administrationwho will be tasked with overseeing banking activities and protecting investors.

The reform plan therefore envisages the creation of new bodies which will allow a centralization of state powers in the hands of the Party, and will speed up the approval of laws in case of emergency. Another relevant point is the creation of an agency that will allow Beijing to optimize the collection and management of data.

Economic growth

In the usual report that seals the beginning of the two sessions, the outgoing premier Li Keqiang presented the economic directives for the coming year. ultimate goal, “stability”, a word that appeared 33 times in the speech. But also development: special funding has been announced for strategic sectors such as semiconductors, which respond to the leader’s emphasis on the need to pursue “technological self-sufficiency” and innovation-driven development. For the 2023 a target of GDP growth at 5%slightly more cautious than the 5.5% that Beijing had forecast for 2022 (a year that ended with growth of no more than 3%).

As clarified in the following days by the new premier Li Qiang, pursuing the new growth objectives “will not be an easy task”. Li, however, used optimistic tones on issues that have worried public opinion in recent years: the record figure of 11.58 million new graduates expected in 2023 will be able to bring “vitality and energy” to the economy. Reassurances also for the private sector: the new prime minister has made it clear that China will continue along the path of reforms.

United States and Taiwan

On March 7, in front of the members of the advisory body, Xi blamed the United States to carry out an action of “containment, encirclement and suppression” of the country, causing “serious unprecedented challenges to the development” of the People’s Republic. “The encirclement and suppression”ha ribadito Li Qiang, “they are not beneficial to anyone”. More critical statements were made by Qin Gang: the new foreign minister accused Washington of wanting to deteriorate relations with Beijing. “If the United States continues to go down the wrong path,” he added, “there will certainly be conflicts and clashes.” Words that have alarmed some Western observers, who have recognized a harbinger of a short-term confrontation.

In fact, the People’s Republic has embraced a growth trend in military spending. For 2023, an increase of 7.2% is expected, more than the 7.1% increase of the previous year. As Xi Jinping himself has done several times, at the beginning of the two sessions Li Keqiang warned the People’s Liberation Army of the need to increase its “readiness to fight”, with a view to concluding in 2027 the military modernization phase launched in 2015. As on other occasions, the leader urged the armed forces to become a “great wall of steel”, capable of safeguarding the nation’s security and development interests.

But the more explicit tones towards Washington were accompanied by what Lorenzo Lamperti defined in the Taiwan Files column as a “cautious stance on Taiwan politics”. Beijing has tried “to play down speculation that the island could become the next Ukraine”. While referring to the “relentless” efforts to promote the “reunification” of Taipei with the “motherland”, Xi mentioned a “peaceful solution”, avoiding the aggressive tones used on other occasions.