Moscow tests the “Satan II” ballistic missile while Biden is in Kiev, but fails

More missiles, this time not – for the moment – ​​on Ukraine. Russia allegedly unsuccessfully tested an ICBM – Sarmat, nicknamed Satan IIjust as the American president Joe Biden was about to arrive in Ukraine. To report it is the Cnnciting two US officials.

An at least curious timing, even if Russia would have notified the United States in advance of the launch across deconfliction lines. Another official said the test non represented a risk for the Usa and that cannot be considered an escalation. The massive Sarmat, which is capable of being loaded with several nuclear warheads, has been tested successfully in the past; And if the test had been successful this time too, the Americans think that Vladimir Putin would have announced it in the state of the nation address. Instead there was no reference; otherwise, the Russian president announced that Russia is suspending participation in New Start, the last remaining agreement between the US and Russia on the control of atomic arsenals.

Satan II missile test, former Russian president Medvedev: “Defending ourselves with nuclear weapons is our right”

In the meantime, the declaration has arrived on the Telegram channel of the former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev: “If the United States wants to defeat Russia, then we have the right to defend ourselves with any weapon, including nuclear ones“. “Russia will be torn apart if it stops the special operation without winning. If the United States stops supplying the Kiev regime with weapons, the war will end”. And again: “It is obvious to all reasonable forces that if the United States wants Russia defeated, then we are on the verge of a global conflict.”

Ukraine, Putin meets Wang Yi and sends greetings to “friend” Xi

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with the director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office of China, Wang Yi. “We are very happy to see you in Russia, in Moscow,” he said Putin to the Chinese guest. “First of all, I would like to take this opportunity and, at the beginning of the conversation, extend my best regards to your and my friend, Chinese President Xi Jinping“. Putin he hopes that plans for personal meetings with Chinese colleagues will be implemented, “which will give a further boost” to relations between Russia and China. The target of $200 billion in trade between Russia and China will be reached sooner than expected, according to Putin. Cooperation between the Russian Federation and China is very important for stabilizing the international situation, she said. In turn, Wang Yi specified that China is ready to deepen mutual political trust and strategic cooperation with the Russian Federation.

The Kremlin revokes the decree on the sovereignty of Moldova

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, revoked a 2012 decree that in part upheld Moldova’s sovereignty over policies on the future of Transnistria, a Moscow-backed breakaway region that borders Ukraine and is home to Russian troops. Reuters reports. The decree, which included a component from Moldova, outlined Russia’s foreign policy for 11 years, which presupposed Moscow’s closer relations with the European Union and the United States.

Putin: “A heroic fight is underway on our borders”

“We are here together for this celebration. I have just heard from military leaders about the fighting going on right now in our historic lands and for our people.” “Today, by defending our interests, our people and our culture, our language and our territory, all Russians can be considered as defenders of the fatherland. I bow down to all of you.” “When we are together, no one is like us”, concluded Putin, invoking “the unity of the Russian nation”.

