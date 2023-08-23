Xiuzhou District Transportation Bureau Implements Audit Rectification to Protect Rights of Migrant Workers

Xiuzhou District in Jiaxing City has taken steps to promote the livelihood of its people, ensure stable employment, and protect the legal rights and interests of migrant workers. The Xiuzhou District Transportation Bureau recently implemented audit rectification and issued new rules for the management of wage payment for migrant workers in the transportation construction field.

The audit investigation conducted by the Audit Bureau of Xiuzhou District revealed that the District Transportation Bureau lacked supervision of the special account for migrant workers’ wages in the field of transportation construction. In addition, the wage management of 18 migrant workers in traffic projects was found to be non-standardized, with a total of 30.6448 million yuan not being allocated to the special wage account for migrant workers in a timely manner.

To address these issues, the audit suggested that the competent department strengthen supervision and inspection of the special account for the wages of migrant workers in the transportation field. They also urged all project construction units to open special accounts for wages and ensure timely allocation to migrant workers.

The Xiuzhou District Transportation Bureau has responded promptly to the audit findings and has taken corrective measures. First, they revised the “Implementation Rules for the Management of Wage Payment of Migrant Workers in the Transportation Construction Field of Xiuzhou District” to improve system construction. The responsibilities of the transportation bureau, the District Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, and other parties involved in construction projects were clarified.

Secondly, the fund management has been standardized, and relevant construction units have been urged to allocate the remaining 30.6448 million yuan to the wage special account for migrant workers.

Lastly, the bureau has conducted special supervision and inspection, with more than 10 inspections carried out on the wage payment management of migrant workers in current transportation projects under construction. Rectification notices have been issued to ensure the protection of the legitimate rights and interests of migrant workers.

These efforts by the Xiuzhou District Transportation Bureau aim to safeguard the livelihood of migrant workers and ensure stable employment, while also upholding their legal rights and interests. With the implementation of the new rules and the rectification measures, it is expected that the wage payment behavior in the transportation construction field will be standardized, providing a more secure and fair work environment for migrant workers in Xiuzhou District.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

