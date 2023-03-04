“Seo competitions” have been around for quite some time and these are generally intended to run a little show, to present or verify one’s own SEO methods. Xovi, as a provider of a well-known software solution for SEO, backlink and keyword monitoring, which is more in the budget range, has now launched a corresponding competition.

Reason enough to test for yourself where and how we get in and out of the desired keyword “Xovilichter” without any SEO gimmicks. And of course we wish everyone who takes part in the Xovilichter competition good luck and success. In view of the quite interesting price claim, the competition is likely to be great here.

So what’s the point nowadays? backlinks? Keyword Suffing? WDIF**??!! magic formula? Bribe Google? Social campaigns or trust links? Good old forums and blog comment spam?

In the summer we will know who manages to land in the top 20 rankings on Google with the keyword “Xovilichter”.

Update 1 from 05.05. 10 am: Hmm, apparently we’ve been a bit too inactive here lately, so Google doesn’t stop by right away – at least the article isn’t in the index even after 12 hours, it used to be very different.. Let’s wait until tonight, otherwise let’s help a little bit to get into the index faster after this little article about the Xovi lights.

