XP400, at the crossroads between scooter and motorcycle, is a vehicle capable of making the body and mind travel.

With the XP400, Peugeot Motorcycles marks a new entry into the GT model segment. Following the trend and success of SUV vehicles in the automobile, the brand offers a powerful vehicle, both in terms of design and functionality. Made in France, the XP400 completes the brand’s family of Premium vehicles

The first thing that will strike to those who pass it on the street, it is without a doubt the luminous signature characteristic of Peugeot vehicles: with the DRLs which recall the lion’s canines at the front and the three claws at the rear. The headlights are obviously LED and its style, with athletic proportions, reflects a dynamic and adventurous image.

This incredibly “Peugeot” design is accompanied by technical details worthy of a motorcycle: its 400 cc PowerMotion® Euro5 engine develops 26.5 kW (36.7 HP) at 8,150 rpm, for a torque of 38.1 Nm at 5,400 rpm. XP400 has everything to impose itself on its rivals. Braking is supported by a double 295 mm disc at the front and a single 240 mm diameter disc at the rear, with double ABS. The suspension consists of an inverted fork with a travel of 140 mm at the front and a combined hydraulic spring at the rear.

