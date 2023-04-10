Home Business XP400 the first model of the new generation of Peugeot scooters
Business

XP400 the first model of the new generation of Peugeot scooters

by admin
XP400 the first model of the new generation of Peugeot scooters

XP400, at the crossroads between scooter and motorcycle, is a vehicle capable of making the body and mind travel.

With the XP400, Peugeot Motorcycles marks a new entry into the GT model segment. Following the trend and success of SUV vehicles in the automobile, the brand offers a powerful vehicle, both in terms of design and functionality. Made in France, the XP400 completes the brand’s family of Premium vehicles

The first thing that will strike to those who pass it on the street, it is without a doubt the luminous signature characteristic of Peugeot vehicles: with the DRLs which recall the lion’s canines at the front and the three claws at the rear. The headlights are obviously LED and its style, with athletic proportions, reflects a dynamic and adventurous image.

This incredibly “Peugeot” design is accompanied by technical details worthy of a motorcycle: its 400 cc PowerMotion® Euro5 engine develops 26.5 kW (36.7 HP) at 8,150 rpm, for a torque of 38.1 Nm at 5,400 rpm. XP400 has everything to impose itself on its rivals. Braking is supported by a double 295 mm disc at the front and a single 240 mm diameter disc at the rear, with double ABS. The suspension consists of an inverted fork with a travel of 140 mm at the front and a combined hydraulic spring at the rear.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Covid investigation, silences on the red zone. Fontana: "It's not our turn? Bingo"

You may also like

Bitcoin Halving 2024: Countdown, Block-Reward & Tabelle

Roadside assistance for cyclists: You should pay attention...

France – CDU and FDP sharply criticize Macron’s...

Youtuber makes €350,000 a year: These are her...

Why are women start-ups rated lower?

Renzi to the Reformist and Romeo fires to...

Tesla’s first overseas energy storage plant settled in...

E-bikes: are they an alternative after the e-scooter...

Sardinia, Irap payment suspended for tourist accommodation companies

Next Thermomix, please – will the Nexaro NR...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy