Xpeng Motors Achieves Highest MSCI ESG Rating for Four Consecutive Years, Surpassing Global Car Companies

Business

by admin
Xpeng Motors Receives Highest MSCI ESG Rating Among Global Car Companies

According to fast technology news on October 12, Xpeng Motors has received the highest MSCI ESG (Environment, Society and Governance) rating among global car companies for four consecutive years. This was confirmed by the international authoritative index company MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International), which recently updated Xpeng Motors’ latest ESG rating results.

Xpeng Motors’ MSCI ESG rating was raised from “AA” to the world‘s highest “AAA”, highlighting the company’s advanced ESG governance level and sustainable development capabilities. This recognition places Xpeng Motors far ahead in the industry. Only four companies in the global automotive industry have received this highest rating.

The MSCI ESG rating evaluates companies based on the three dimensions of environment, society, and governance. It takes into account various key corporate issues such as carbon footprint, clean technology development prospects, and labor management. The rating serves as a measure of a company’s environmental, social, and governance risks and is crucial for determining resilience and long-term sustainable development. Major investment institutions around the world rely on these ratings for decision-making.

Xpeng Motors’ outstanding performance in the smart electric vehicle industry greatly impressed MSCI. The company scored well above the industry average in areas such as clean technology development prospects, product carbon footprint, labor and talent management, and corporate governance. These scores reflect Xpeng Motors’ leading smart electric vehicle technology development and sound business management system.

The highest MSCI ESG rating reflects Xpeng Motors’ long-term investment in R&D innovation and sustainable development. The company has consistently received this rating for four consecutive years. This year, Xpeng Motors’ rating was further upgraded to the world‘s highest “AAA” from MSCI.

In addition to Xpeng Motors, Li Auto also received the highest triple-A rating from MSCI ESG. Both companies have made significant contributions to China‘s new energy automobile industry.

Editor in charge: Luo Mu

