Xtep Achieves High Double-Digit Growth in Retail Sales for Second Quarter 2023

Xtep Records Impressive Year-on-Year Growth in Retail Sales for Second Quarter

July 19, 2023 – Xtep, the leading Chinese sports brand, has reported high double-digit year-on-year growth in retail sales for the second quarter of 2023. The brand’s main brand achieved outstanding results, with online and offline sales experiencing healthy growth. Furthermore, the channel inventory turnover was less than five months, highlighting the brand’s strong performance.

In the first quarter of 2023, Xtep’s main brand saw a 20% increase in retail sales compared to the same period last year. The retail discount level ranged from 30% to 70%, and the channel inventory turnover cycle remained below five months. Xtep’s performance in recent years has been remarkable, with revenue growth rates consistently above 20%, except for a temporary dip in 2020 due to the pandemic. The compound growth rate of operating income over the past five years has exceeded 15%, solidifying Xtep’s position as a leader in the industry.

Xtep’s success can be attributed to its multi-brand strategy, which brought internationally renowned brands like Saucony, Mele, K-Swiss, and Paladin into its portfolio. The strong synergy between Xtep and Saucony has resulted in impressive revenue growth for the professional sports divisions of the two brands.

Recognizing the increasing popularity of running and fitness in China, Xtep has made significant investments in the field of running shoes. The establishment of the X-Lab Sports Science Laboratory showcases Xtep’s commitment to research and development. The brand’s running shoes have gained recognition among top runners, with a high wearing rate among the top 100 runners in the Wuhan Marathon. Xtep’s success in the running shoes market, combined with its expansion into the children’s clothing market, has allowed the brand to carve out a niche in the highly competitive sportswear industry.

Xtep’s achievements have garnered trust and recognition from investors. The brand recently secured a loan financing of 1 billion yuan to refinance its existing term loan, ensuring continued financial flexibility for the company.

In June 2023, Xtep celebrated its 15th anniversary since its listing in Hong Kong. Over the years, the brand’s revenue has increased tenfold, reaching 13 billion yuan. The company has also maintained a dividend payout ratio above 50%, with cumulative dividend payouts nearing 6 billion yuan. Xtep’s market value has stabilized at over 20 billion Hong Kong dollars, highlighting its enduring success.

With its consistent growth and emphasis on innovation, Xtep is poised to maintain its position as a leading player in the Chinese sports brand industry.

