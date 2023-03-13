Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for information about best emerging market ETFs and in particular onETF Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Marketsthe fund identified with ISIN IE00BTJRMP35 e ticker XMME?

If you are in this situation and want to know more about this ETF Or do you want to find out some interesting things about investing in passively managed fundsThen you’re in the right place!

Today we will analyze this ETF, as I will introduce you to its characteristics, costs, advantages and disadvantages and finally, at the end of the article, you will also find my opinions about this fund.

Some information about the ETF

L’ETF Xtrackers MSI Emerging Markets it was listed in June 2017, which is a fairly recent fund.

The currency of the ETF is the US dollar, and the fund has no currency hedging.

Il replication method of this ETF is physical, with optimized sampling, i.e. the fund replicates an index by directly purchasing the financial instruments underlying the index itself.

The fund has a large size of 5,067 million euros.

The domicile of the fund is in Ireland.

This ETF is distributed by Xtrackers: is the brand of the ETF division of DWS, which offers investors a truly wide range of efficient and quality ETFs and ETCs.

Xtrackers, with more than €139 billion of assets under management, is one of the largest providers of ETFs and ETCs.

Composition of the ETF

After seeing a first overview, we can now analyze the background composition.

As for thegeographic exposure we have these percentages:

Chinese: 27.84%;

Taiwan: 15,64%;

India: 12,66%;

South Korea: 12.58%;

Brazil: 5.51%;

Saudi Arabia: 4.31%;

South Africa: 3.65%;

Mexico: 2.27%;

Thailand: 1.92%;

Indonesia: 1,83%;

Cash, money market instruments and derivatives: 1.03%;

Other: 10.75%.

The composition of the ETF by sector instead it makes us understand which sectors are the most represented within the fund, or in which companies are invested the most:

Finance: 21.54%;

Information Technology: 20.85%;

Consumer Discretionary Sector: 12.67%;

Communication services: 10.08%;

Materials sector: 8.99%;

Basic necessities sector: 5.85%;

Industrial products sector: 5.42%;

Energy sector: 5.03%;

Healthcare sector: 3.58%;

Utilities sector: 2.52%;

Cash, money market instruments and derivatives: 1.03%;

Other: 2.43%.

For further details and to understand which companies you will find if you were to choose this fund, let’s see top 10 companies present in the portfolio:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: 6,88%;

Tencent Holdings: 3,85%;

Samsung: 3,77%;

Alibaba Group: 2,70%;

Meituan: 1,41%;

Reliance Industries: 1,40%;

Vale SA: 1.08%;

China Construction Bank Corp: 1,04%;

Infosys: 0,94%;

JD.com class A: 0,83%.

Trend and returns

L’indice MSCI Emerging Markets replicates stocks of emerging markets of all the world.

Il graphic above shows us the trend of the ETF over time and in real time.

Costs and dividend policy

I annual management costs are equal to 0.18%, while the policy regarding dividends is ad accumulation, with coupons not being distributed to investors on a timely basis, but instead being taken and reinvested into the fund itself. This policy is suitable for those who are looking for long-term investment growth.

How to buy

L’ETF Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets it is listed on Borsa Italiana, on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, on the London Stock Exchange and on the SIX Swiss Exchange and on XETRA, the trading venue in Frankfurt.

If you are interested in this ETF to include in your portfolio, all you need is a securities account: in this regard, here you will find the best offers to choose between the platforms, which one will be the best for you.

Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets: Opinioni

Now that we have finished the review and have been able to see all the features of the fund, as promised I will give you mine opinions.

As you have seen, this is a fund that replicates theindice MSCI Emerging Marketsand which therefore invests in companies that are part of emerging markets, such as above all China, India and Taiwan.

I running costs of the ETF are contained, since they amount to 0.18% per year. In fact, it is a very small cost, due to the fact that the fund is linked to passive management, which allows you to reduce costs.

I can therefore tell you that overall it is a good sui fund emerging marketsbut I can’t say too much, since I don’t know your personal and financial situation in detail.

For I hold that there are no gods instruments that are good for everyone but that, rather, everyone has their own investment needs who must follow their own risk profile and above all pursue their own objectives.

One thing we haven’t seen is just the risk profile: if you read the KIID of the fund in question, you will see that its risk profile is equal to 6on a scale ranging from 1 to 7.

This is high risk, which means that the ETF is suitable for an investor who is aware of risks and who is able to understand and tolerate losses.

This certainly also derives from the fact that the fund invests in emerging markets, which are by their nature risky.

Before leaving you, I still wanted to say a few words: personally I am an independent investor, and my investment strategy is very close to these instruments, since I consider them really interesting, both for the transparency of the investment and for the contained costs but also because they are able to offer one portfolio diversification important.

