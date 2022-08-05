Home Business Xu Mingming: The price increase of new energy vehicles is a trend, and the profitability of enterprises has improved
Business

Xu Mingming: The price increase of new energy vehicles is a trend, and the profitability of enterprises has improved

by admin
Xu Mingming: The price increase of new energy vehicles is a trend, and the profitability of enterprises has improved

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-08-05 13:54:39

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Since mid-to-late July, a number of car companies such as smart, Leapmotor, Nezha Auto, and JAC have announced price increases for some of their models, ranging from a few thousand yuan to 10,000 yuan. How do you view the impact of price hikes on corporate performance? What impact will it have on the future performance of the new energy vehicle sector?

Xu Mingming: The price increase of new energy vehicles is a trend, and the profitability of enterprises has improved

Since mid-to-late July, a number of car companies such as smart, Leapmotor, Nezha Auto, and JAC have announced price increases for some of their models, ranging from a few thousand yuan to 10,000 yuan. How do you view the impact of price hikes on corporate performance? What impact will it have on the future performance of the new energy vehicle sector?

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Xi Jinping emphasized at the Central United Front Work Conference to promote the united struggle of Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad to gather great strength for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation - Teller Report

You may also like

Dl Aid, widened the wedge cut. And to...

In the first half of the year, Shishi...

Mps-Day, new nasty surprise: legal bomb of 1.8...

Veronafiere, estimates for 2022 rise

iPad 10 CAD rendering exposure or cancellation of...

The stock exchanges of today, August 5th. EU...

The “Industrial Metaverse” is coming?The Ministry of Industry...

UnipolSai, consolidated net result of 422 million euros...

Industrial production fell in June

Ways to Improve Employee Development

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy