First Financial 2022-08-05 13:54:39 Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

Since mid-to-late July, a number of car companies such as smart, Leapmotor, Nezha Auto, and JAC have announced price increases for some of their models, ranging from a few thousand yuan to 10,000 yuan. How do you view the impact of price hikes on corporate performance? What impact will it have on the future performance of the new energy vehicle sector?

Xu Mingming: The price increase of new energy vehicles is a trend, and the profitability of enterprises has improved