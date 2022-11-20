(Original title: Y share funds have successively appeared in public offering products and officially opened the era of pension investment)

On November 4, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued the “Interim Regulations on the Management of Publicly Offered Securities Investment Funds for Personal Pension Investment”. Subscribe to Class Y fund shares through personal pension accounts. Analysts believe that in the long run, with the deepening of personal pension policies, various public offering products will continue to be incorporated into the personal pension fund system to provide investors with more comprehensive pension investment products and services.

“Y” explosion

On November 16, Southern Asset Management decided to add Y-type fund shares for individual pension investment fund business to its six pension target funds. In addition to the two announced last week, Southern Asset Management has a total of 8 products included in personal pension funds. Gold Investable Fund; On the same day, China Asset Management also announced the addition of 7 pension target funds with new Y-type shares. So far, a total of 9 products of China Asset Management have been included in personal pension investable funds, and among comparable public offering fund companies in the entire market, they have been shortlisted number one.

In fact, this week, a new batch of Y-shares under a number of fund companies, including E Fund, Warburg, Wells Fargo, and SDIC UBS, continued to appear, and more than 50 new pension Y-shares were added. 40, and the expansion of personal pension funds has reached nearly a hundred.

Previously, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued the “Interim Regulations on the Management of Publicly Offered Securities Investment Funds for Personal Pension Investment” to clarify that the types of personal pension fund products include: 1) the scale at the end of the last four quarters is not less than 50 million yuan/the scale at the end of the previous quarter is not less than Pension target funds below 200 million yuan; 2) Stock/mixed/bond funds/FOF and other funds that meet the requirements.

The “Regulations” propose that “personal pension funds should set up separate share categories for personal pension investment fund business, clearly stipulate in the fund contract, prospectus and other documents, and register or file according to law.” According to the fund announcement, the type of fund shares purchased by investors through personal pension fund accounts (unless otherwise specified) is called Y-type fund shares; investors who use non-personal pension funds can choose to purchase other types of fund shares.

Investors can subscribe for Class Y fund shares through personal pension accounts, and enjoy preferential rates for fund management fees and custody fees. For example, Southern Pension 2045 three-year Y (code 017242), according to the fund contract, the management fee rate for Class A shares is 1.0%, and the custody fee rate is 0.2%, while the rate for Class Y shares is reduced to 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively. Class A share management fee and custody fee are directly discounted by 50% compared with Class A; China Merchants Heyue Steady Pension has a one-year holding period hybrid FOF clarified that no sales service fee is charged for Class Y fund shares, and the management fee rate and custody of Class Y fund shares A 50% discount will be given to the fee rate (0.3%/0.075% respectively), and the subscription fee for Class Y fund shares will be exempted depending on the circumstances in the future. It is worth noting that, compared with class A shares, investors buying Y shares means voluntarily participating in personal pensions, and the funds invested in them can also enjoy deferred tax benefits (upper limit: 12,000 yuan per year).

Public offering products officially opened the era of pension investment

According to the analysis of Everbright Securities, within a week or two after the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued the document, public offering institutions efficiently launched pension FOF fund Y shares, marking that public offering products officially opened the era of pension investment, fully reflecting the active participation of public offering funds in pension investment operation and management policies, and coordinating with them. The market-oriented and long-term investment policy of pension funds, adheres to the core of investor interests, and effectively improves the ability of the public offering fund industry to serve residents’ wealth management needs, serve the real economy and national strategies, and also reflects the public offering institutions’ own personal pension business. attention. The establishment of the first batch of Y shares of pension FOF products is just the beginning, and it is expected to see more public offering institutions and products adding Y shares in the future; in the long run, with the deepening of personal pension policies, various public offering products will continue to Incorporate into the personal pension fund system to provide investors with more comprehensive pension investment products and services.

Bosera Fund believes that personal pensions will bring more “sources of living water” to the capital market. For example, from the perspective of overseas practice, personal pensions can alleviate the pressure on public pension expenditures, meet the diverse pension needs of the people, and can concentrate the long-term stable funds of the general public, becoming an important source of funds for long-term investment and value investment in the capital market. Promote the high-quality and healthy development of the capital market.

Harvest Fund stated that the implementation of discounts on management fees is, on the one hand, one of the specific measures for public funds to better benefit investors. Inclusiveness; on the other hand, discounting the rate can directly and effectively reduce the investment cost of investors participating in personal pensions and optimize the investment experience.Reporter Wang Jinping