Yachts and boats: no price limit – the market is getting crazier

There is no upper price limit – the yacht market is getting crazier

Status: 11.08.2023 | Reading time: 3 minutes

The yacht “The Flying Fox” is said to belong to a Russian oligarch

Bigger, wider and more luxurious: the yachts are not only becoming more numerous, they are also becoming ever more opulent. In the meantime, berths are becoming scarce and expensive everywhere. The states that have to maintain the confiscated yachts of Russian oligarchs are also noticing this.

Space is an issue for yacht owners. However, this does not necessarily apply below deck, as one might think, because the trend in boats is clearly towards longer lengths. But many marinas in Germany are overcrowded and there are not enough berths. And also in some Mediterranean bays you have to find a place to anchor between all the sailing and motor boats.

Regardless of the type of drive and the length, a yacht in the industry is usually understood to mean a boat with at least one sleeping cabin. A simple place to stay overnight is no longer enough for many owners.

Room for great freedom

In the Mediterranean, almost nothing goes under 40 feet – a good twelve meters – writes the ADAC on its skipper portal, which the traffic club operates. In some cases, the business with small models is hardly worthwhile for manufacturers, which is why the focus is often on yachts with a length of more than 40 or even 50 feet (over 15 meters). The trend is going in this direction, especially for sailing boats.

“Boats are getting bigger and bigger,” agrees Claus-Ehlert Meyer, Managing Director of the German Boat and Shipbuilders Association. “And if the boats really don’t get longer, the boat builders get more space out of the design.”

The forecastle is getting wider, which allows the manufacturer to move the bed half a meter further forward at this point – where the owner’s cabin is usually located. The main cabin can grow accordingly. “People value comfort on board,” says Meyer.

That has its price. The Bavaria Cruiser 34, for example, is the entry-level model from the Bavarian boat builder of the same name, one of the largest manufacturers of recreational boats in this country. The 9.75 meter long sailing boat costs from 130,000 euros. The Bavaria C46 presented this year is 14 meters long. It is equipped with up to five cabins and just as many bathrooms, a large kitchen – which is called a pantry on boats – and space for the home office. It costs from 236,000 euros.

Motor boats are even more expensive. A twelve meter long Bavaria R40, with a saloon, two sleeping cabins and two bathrooms, costs around half a million euros. There is no upper limit for motor yachts. The world‘s most expensive is currently the “Eclipse” at a price of 850 million euros, which belongs to the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. In order to protect the yacht from being confiscated as part of the sanctions against Russia, Abramovich sent the “Eclipse” to Turkish waters last year.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich’s Eclipse is currently the world‘s most expensive yacht

The “Dilbar”, on the other hand, owned by a trust whose former beneficiary was Alisher Usmanov, was frozen in Hamburg, and the sailing yacht “A” from Andrei Melnitschenko was confiscated in Trieste. Boats are expensive for the authorities to maintain, but even without such incidents, a yacht is an expensive hobby, especially since ports are so cramped.

“Many boat owners are happy if they find another box in Denmark or the Netherlands,” says association leader Meyer. Whether the berth is rented out by the municipality or a private operator is reflected in the price.

For example, a 12-meter boat in the Heiligenhafen marina on the Baltic Sea, which belongs to the city, costs around 1,500 euros a year. In private marinas it can be up to 4000 euros per year.

“If you look at the marinas in Kiel or Maasholm, you could get the impression that there are almost only sailing ships,” says Meyer. In fact, however, motor boats are in the majority worldwide with a share of 90 percent.

