Yadi Guanneng explores E10 electric motorcycle released: front and rear disc brakes, starting from 4990 yuan- DoNews

According to news from DoNews on June 15, Yadea recently released the new GN Discovery E10 electric motorcycle, which has three versions: standard/sport/flagship, and the price starts from 4,990 yuan.

In terms of appearance design, Yadi Guanneng E10 adopts automotive-grade paint, the headlights are in the shape of car-level grille, and the body is decorated with electroplated “epaulets”. The bucket is 30L.

In terms of configuration, the car adopts the Yadi TTFAR 5.0 GT PRO range-extending system, equipped with a 72V 38Ah graphene 3rd generation Plus battery, which claims to be able to charge and discharge 1000 times, and the battery can be replaced for free if there is a quality problem within 24 months; It adopts front and rear disc brakes and hydraulic shock absorption.

In terms of intelligence, Yadea GN Discovery E10 sports version and flagship version both support applet unlocking, Bluetooth unlocking, app unlocking, watch unlocking, abnormal alarm, and the flagship version supports electronic fence, GPS positioning, abnormal power failure reminder, sentry mode, Lost mode, etc.