Home » Yadi Guanneng explores E10 electric motorcycle released: front and rear disc brakes, starting from 4990 yuan- DoNews
Business

Yadi Guanneng explores E10 electric motorcycle released: front and rear disc brakes, starting from 4990 yuan- DoNews

by admin
Yadi Guanneng explores E10 electric motorcycle released: front and rear disc brakes, starting from 4990 yuan- DoNews

Yang Liang 2023-06-15 13:49:18

According to news from DoNews on June 15, Yadea recently released the new GN Discovery E10 electric motorcycle, which has three versions: standard/sport/flagship, and the price starts from 4,990 yuan.

In terms of appearance design, Yadi Guanneng E10 adopts automotive-grade paint, the headlights are in the shape of car-level grille, and the body is decorated with electroplated “epaulets”. The bucket is 30L.

In terms of configuration, the car adopts the Yadi TTFAR 5.0 GT PRO range-extending system, equipped with a 72V 38Ah graphene 3rd generation Plus battery, which claims to be able to charge and discharge 1000 times, and the battery can be replaced for free if there is a quality problem within 24 months; It adopts front and rear disc brakes and hydraulic shock absorption.

In terms of intelligence, Yadea GN Discovery E10 sports version and flagship version both support applet unlocking, Bluetooth unlocking, app unlocking, watch unlocking, abnormal alarm, and the flagship version supports electronic fence, GPS positioning, abnormal power failure reminder, sentry mode, Lost mode, etc.

See also  De' Longhi: Nicola Serafin appointed General Manager

You may also like

China’s economy – spring is over again

The ECB as expected: “Inflation too high”. Rates...

No break in interest rates: ECB raises interest...

Resolution 36 of 06/05/2023 – Adoption of the...

JD.com’s 618 climax period household explosion list is...

Dax moves away from all-time high

Digital bank, Intesa Sanpaolo launches Isybank

This is how many square meters you have...

Ghana: regained African primacy for gold production

Heating law in the Bundestag: What are the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy