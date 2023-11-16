Home » Yamato Maintains “Buy” Rating on Tencent (00700) and Raises Target Price to HK$435 – Daiwa Research Report
Yamato: Maintain “Buy” rating on Tencent (00700) and raise target price to HK$435

Zhitong Finance Network 2023-11-16 10:33:08

Zhitong Finance APP learned that Daiwa issued a research report stating that it maintained a “buy” rating for Tencent (00700) and raised the target price by 1% from HK$430 to HK$435. The company’s third-quarter revenue increased by 10% year-on-year, roughly in line with market expectations, and its profits exceeded expectations due to better-than-expected gross profit margins in each business.

Yamato said Tencent’s high-margin revenue sources began to show up this year, causing adjusted operating profit in the first nine months to rise 35% year-on-year, faster than the revenue growth rate of 11%. It is expected that profit growth in 2024-2025 will continue and exceed revenue growth. At this speed, operating profit growth should reach about 15%. At the same time, the bank raised Tencent’s 2023 adjusted net profit forecast by 6.3% to 159.2 billion yuan, while the 2024 forecast remained roughly unchanged at 181.7 billion yuan.

Warning from the financial community: The content, data and tools in this article do not constitute any investment advice and are for reference only and do not have any guiding role. The stock market is risky, so be cautious when investing!

