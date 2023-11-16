Yamato Maintains “Buy” Rating on Tencent (00700) and Raises Target Price to HK$435 – Daiwa Research Report

Create a news article using this content

Yamato: Maintain “Buy” rating on Tencent (00700) and raise target price to HK$435

Zhitong Finance Network 2023-11-16 10:33:08

Zhitong Finance APP learned that Daiwa issued a research report stating that it maintained a “buy” rating for Tencent (00700) and raised the target price by 1% from HK$430 to HK$435. The company’s third-quarter revenue increased by 10% year-on-year, roughly in line with market expectations, and its profits exceeded expectations due to better-than-expected gross profit margins in each business.

Yamato said Tencent’s high-margin revenue sources began to show up this year, causing adjusted operating profit in the first nine months to rise 35% year-on-year, faster than the revenue growth rate of 11%. It is expected that profit growth in 2024-2025 will continue and exceed revenue growth. At this speed, operating profit growth should reach about 15%. At the same time, the bank raised Tencent’s 2023 adjusted net profit forecast by 6.3% to 159.2 billion yuan, while the 2024 forecast remained roughly unchanged at 181.7 billion yuan.

