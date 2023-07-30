Yang Huiyan Donates 20% of Country Garden Services Shares for Public Welfare Funds

Title: Yang Huiyan Donates 20% of Country Garden Services Shares to Charity

Subtitle: Yang Huiyan sets an example for Chinese private entrepreneurs in demonstrating social responsibility

Date: July 30, 2023

Yang Huiyan, the chairman of Country Garden Services, has announced a groundbreaking donation of 20% (approximately 675 million shares) of the company’s equity to the Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation (Hong Kong) for charitable purposes. This move showcases Yang’s commitment to public welfare and sets an example for other Chinese private entrepreneurs.

Country Garden Services, a leading private property management company in China, has performed exceptionally well in recent years, with projected operating income and gross profit for 2022 reaching 41.37 billion yuan and 10.26 billion yuan, respectively. This donation ensures that the Guoqiang Foundation has a stable source of funds to support charitable causes, reflecting Yang’s passion for and commitment to public welfare.

“The Hong Kong Guoqiang Foundation is an independent charitable nonprofit organization. I fully believe that it has the ability to use this charitable resource to shine. Adhering to the original intention of charity, it seeks the well-being of those in need and lets wealth play its role. It has social value,” said Yang Huiyan.

The Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation (Hong Kong) intends to utilize the donated shares to support various public welfare initiatives, including science, education, culture, health, youth growth, funding for vulnerable groups, disaster relief efforts, and rural revitalization in both Hong Kong and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Yang’s donation establishes a long-term foundation for corporate social responsibility in the real estate industry, ensuring that charitable causes remain supported even during cyclical shocks. Yang’s donation of 674,640,867 shares represents approximately 20% of Country Garden Service’s issued shares. The Guoqiang Foundation has pledged to hold these shares for ten years, with Yang retaining voting rights.

Despite the donation, Yang Huiyan will still maintain her control over Country Garden Services. She will continue to directly and indirectly own 543,695,233 shares of the company, accounting for approximately 16.12% of its issued shares. Additionally, she will retain control over 1,218,336,100 shares, representing approximately 36.12% of the total issued shares.

Yang’s intention to donate part of the shares of Country Garden Services stems from her and her father Yang Guoqiang’s commitment to giving back to society. By the end of 2022, the Yang Guoqiang family, Country Garden Group, and Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation had already donated over 10.5 billion yuan to various charitable and public welfare projects across China.

Equity donations have become a popular trend among China‘s top entrepreneurs. Influenced by figures like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, who have donated vast amounts of their personal wealth through equity donations, entrepreneurs like Yang Huiyan, Cao Dewang, Pony Ma Huateng, and Lei Jun have followed suit. These donations have enabled them to actively contribute to philanthropic causes.

Yang Huiyan’s donation of 20% of Country Garden Services’ equity reflects a growing trend among Chinese entrepreneurs to assume social responsibility. Through such actions, they establish long-lasting foundations for charitable causes, making a significant impact on society.

