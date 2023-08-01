Title: Yang Huiyan Donates Shares Worth HK$6.443 Billion to Guoqiang Foundation for Charitable Purposes

Date: July 31, 2023

On July 30, Yang Huiyan, the controlling shareholder, non-executive director, and chairman of Country Garden Services Holdings Co., Ltd., announced a significant donation of 675 million shares of the company to the Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation (Hong Kong). The donated shares, which account for approximately 20% of the company’s issued shares, are valued at around HK$6.443 billion.

The Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation (Hong Kong) plans to utilize the donated shares for various public welfare initiatives, including supporting science, education, culture, health, youth growth, assisting vulnerable groups, disaster relief efforts, and rural revitalization in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Yang Huiyan expressed confidence in the Hong Kong Guoqiang Foundation’s ability to utilize this charitable resource effectively and uphold the original intention of charity to benefit those in need. Her donation aligns with her belief that wealth should play a significant social role in creating well-being.

Sources close to Country Garden Services revealed that Yang Huiyan’s decision to donate the shares stemmed from her and her father’s belief in creating a better society through their philanthropic efforts. It is also seen as an active response to the Chinese government’s emphasis on “common prosperity” and their commitment to repaying society.

To ensure the stability of the company’s controlling shareholder for the next ten years, Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation (Hong Kong) has made an irrevocable commitment to hold the donated shares. Yang Huiyan and the donor or their designated representatives will exercise the voting rights on behalf of the foundation during this period. Thus, Yang Huiyan will continue to control the voting rights of 1.218 billion shares, or around 36.12% of the voting rights of the issued shares.

Equity donations are becoming increasingly popular in China, following the examples set by prominent philanthropists such as Cao Dewang and Ma Huateng. Donating equity instead of cash provides stability to the companies involved by avoiding financial market fluctuations. It also allows non-profit foundations to access sustainable dividend opportunities and contribute to long-term charitable projects.

In supporting the Guoqiang Charity Foundation’s initiatives in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, this donation of equity from Country Garden Services, a property management company known for its sustainable revenue and low risk, will aid the foundation’s stability and sustainable development.

Yang Huiyan, her family, the Country Garden Group, and the Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation have already donated over 10.5 billion yuan to various charity projects across China, with a particular focus on education, disaster relief, and community development.

This recent donation not only aligns with the “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council on Promoting the Development and Growth of the Private Economy” but also exemplifies the sense of responsibility and ambition displayed by entrepreneurs like Yang Huiyan.

By giving back to society, Yang Huiyan is not only helping to create a better world but also ensuring the sustainable growth and success of the Guoqiang Public Welfare Foundation’s endeavors.

