Yang Jie of China Mobile: Mobile Cloud’s revenue last year increased by 25 times compared with three years ago

(Original title: China Mobile Yang Jie: Mobile Cloud’s revenue last year increased by 25 times compared with three years ago, and the cumulative investment in the past three years was 90 billion)

Securities Times e company news, on April 25, Yang Jie, chairman of China Mobile, said at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Mobile Cloud Conference that the layout and construction of cloud infrastructure and the provision of computing power services are the strategic priorities of China Mobile’s digital and intelligent transformation. The annual mobile cloud revenue exceeded 50 billion yuan, an increase of 25 times compared with three years ago. Yang Jie introduced that China Mobile has built cloud infrastructure from a high starting point. In the past three years, it has invested nearly 90 billion yuan to improve the “4+N+31+X” layout of the data center. Count” all core hubs. Deepen the coordinated development of cloud, edge and terminal, realize the “one province, one pool” of the central cloud, and build more than 1,000 edge nodes.