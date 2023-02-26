On February 26, at the “Fifth Global Wealth Management Forum – Wealth Management Situation in Economic Restructuring” jointly sponsored by Caijing Magazine, Caijing Think Tank and Caitonghui, the National Finance and Economics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Yang Tao, deputy director of the development laboratory, shared three views on industry development: first, the primary issue of digital transformation of banks is to have a clearer understanding at the strategic level; second, the digital transformation of commercial banks needs to invest in different basic elements, the most important of which is The two elements are data and talents; the third is that digital transformation ultimately requires a series of better guarantee elements to make it move forward on a relatively stable and correct track.

Talking about the “talent issue”, Yang Tao said that on the one hand, the industry has an urgent demand for fintech talents; on the other hand, the effective supply of talents is insufficient. The cultivation of financial technology talents has entered the stage of refined management. It is not a general “cramming” knowledge accumulation, but to implement more precise talent management according to the needs of different levels and different responsibilities of commercial banks, and strive to improve talent capabilities. Not only to promote the optimization of talent resources from the supply side, but also to meet the diversified preferences of talents from the demand side, such as career space, development environment, salary and treatment, etc.

In addition, in Yang Tao’s view, digitalization and the application of new technologies are not a panacea to moderately lower transformation expectations. For example, in the United States, there were still about 15,000 corporate banks around 1990, but now there are less than 5,000. Among the institutions that have withdrawn from the market in large numbers, there are also some that have embraced digitalization but failed. Therefore, the banking industry is also a market subject to long-term tests, with entry and exit. Digitization does not necessarily guarantee success, but embracing digitalization may bring more positive incremental benefits to the transformation of the banking industry.

The following is a partial transcript of the speech:

Yang Tao: Thank you, host. I am very happy to participate in this sharing session. I will briefly express my point of view. The digital transformation of banks is both an old problem and a new one. In the past two years, we have also done some comprehensive research on the development of the industry. Analysis and follow-up of some case studies. In the final analysis, there are three points of view that I would like to share with you.

First, from the perspective of the banking digital transformation industry as a whole, the primary issue is to have a clearer understanding of the strategic level.

Different banking institutions have very different resource endowments, development paths, and external conditions. Therefore, it is usually necessary to adopt differentiated strategic choices. In practice, large-scale banking institutions often carry out the overall ecological layout of digital finance; Financial institutions give full play to their precise service functions and take root in local areas. This is indeed an important direction in the future.

At the same time, there is another problem surrounding the strategic level. In the process of digital transformation, the homogeneity of strategy and competition may sometimes be a sub-optimal choice, because a differentiated strategy is of great importance to most organizations. It is not so easy to say, the so-called strategy following and strategic copying are also a reasonable choice in market competition, how to balance the relationship between the differentiation strategy and the following strategy is also the top priority.

At the strategic level, there are issues that need to be considered – digital transformation itself is not the ultimate goal, but a means or process. The goals can be divided into two levels: serving for survival and serving for development. In terms of serving survival, the consideration is to use digital transformation to solve what kind of contradictions and difficulties an organization is currently facing, and the standard of measurement is whether it can reduce costs and improve efficiency. Focusing on development, consider more diversified issues, such as how to better grasp the potential risks and benefits and match the business goals of the organization in terms of serving major strategic goals such as the digital transformation of the industry, the country’s inclusive finance, and green development With social responsibility goals, it is possible to gain room for growth in a win-win situation.

Second, commercial banks are also market entities that need sustainable development, and they need to consider issues from the perspective of input and output.

The digital transformation of commercial banks needs to invest in many different basic elements, the two most important elements of which are data and talents. If these two elements are properly grasped, the improvement of the entire input-output efficiency in the future can be expected.

Now is the era of big data, and we are faced with massive amounts of data every day, but there is still a lot of work to be done in the process of how data becomes elements and assets. Last year the central government released 20 pieces of data. At the same time, at the end of last year, the Ministry of Finance released a draft for comments on how enterprises should incorporate data resources into their accounting. These tasks mean that in the future, all financial institutions, including commercial banks, will face: the first step, how to turn data into better and applicable basic element resources in the sense of management; the second step, in the In the accounting sense, how to make data resources better measurable, tradable, and tableable, and finally truly become data assets, measured as intangible assets or inventories, may bring about far-reaching changes and impacts.

The second core element related to it is the issue of talent. Fintech talents have talked a lot so far. On the one hand, the industry has an urgent demand for financial technology talents; but on the other hand, the effective supply of talents is insufficient. The cultivation of financial technology talents has entered the stage of refined management. It is not a general “cramming” knowledge accumulation, but according to the needs of different levels and different responsibilities of commercial banks, whether they need management talents, technical talents, research talents, etc. Talents, application-oriented talents or market-oriented talents, implement more precise talent management, and strive to improve talent capabilities. Not only to promote the optimization of talent resources from the supply side, but also to meet the diversified preferences of talents from the demand side, such as career space, development environment, salary and treatment, etc.

In the third aspect, in the final analysis, digital transformation still needs a series of relatively good guarantee elements, which can make it move forward on a relatively stable and correct track.

Among the many guarantee elements, there are two aspects that deserve special attention: one is the organizational structure, and the other is the incentive and restraint mechanism. Previously, the People’s Bank of China repeatedly mentioned in the new financial technology plan that industry organizations should further activate digital operation capabilities and build an agile innovation system. In fact, if a commercial financial institution lacks the support of a more effective organizational structure and cannot adapt to the rapid iteration of the digital age, many of its strategies are likely to stay at the PPT level.

The corresponding second point of view is to optimize the “incentive and restraint mechanism”. Why is the incentive and restraint mechanism important? There is a concept in economics called “incentive compatibility”, which is to better coordinate the perspective of the personal interests of all participants and the overall design perspective of the reform promoters in the economic sense. , so as to stimulate the endogenous power of transformation and innovation.

Because the entire digital transformation is faced with complex internal and external participants. There are different departments of technology, business, management, and risk control internally, and there are diversified external customers, which also face regulation. Only by doing a good job of the incentive and restraint mechanism can I think that we can truly take a new step towards the future from the basic guarantee level.

Zhang Wei (host): Since the introduction of the guiding opinions on the digital transformation of the banking and insurance industries in early 2022, the pace of digital transformation of banking institutions has actually continued to accelerate. At the same time, there is a view that blockchain technology, Metaverse, etc. have not had very bright applications in the banking industry so far. There is a voice that maybe this technology does not really understand banking or banking business. My question is, has the current digital transformation of the banking industry reached a bottleneck? Or has it developed from quantitative change to qualitative change? This qualitative leap requires everyone to look at it with a normal mind. What is the breakthrough point for the digital transformation of the banking industry at this stage? Director Yang, please answer first.

Yang Tao: This is a very grand issue. Let me talk about some superficial points of view from several aspects. First of all, from a historical perspective, whether it is the transformation of the entire banking industry or the embrace of digitalization in the global financial industry. To some extent, expectations must be moderately lowered, and the application of digitalization and new technologies is sometimes not a panacea. For example, in the United States, there were still about 15,000 corporate banks around 1990, but now there are less than 5,000. Among the institutions that have withdrawn from the market in large numbers, there are also some that have embraced digitalization but failed. Therefore, the banking industry is also a market subject to long-term tests, with entry and exit. Digitization does not necessarily guarantee success, but embracing digitalization may bring more positive incremental benefits to the transformation of the banking industry.

Second, the process for the financial industry to embrace new technologies and digital transformation and reflect its value is also very long. Just now the host also talked about the application of technology. In fact, there is a question about the application of some new technologies in the economy and society. From the perspective of economic growth, taking China and the United States as an example, in recent years, the growth rate of total factors has been weak. Contributing to the overall labor productivity are labor, capital, and total factor productivity with technological progress as the core. However, technology seems to be developing by leaps and bounds in the past few years, but it has not fully reflected in total factor productivity and ultimately brought about a rapid and positive increase in labor productivity. There is a lot of room for discussion. One perspective is whether it is currently on the eve of the rapid accumulation of new technologies. Although the value has not been quickly reflected at the application level, if this accumulation in the early stage can be iterated quickly, it may bring A non-linear jump in overall economic growth. When entering the financial field, it is also necessary to see that in the process of embracing new technologies in the original financial industry, relatively mature technologies were applied. In the past two years, regulatory authorities and industry organizations in various countries have begun to slowly accept some cutting-edge technologies. application, but its value landing is also a very long-term process. In recent years, my country’s financial institutions have been actively embracing new technologies, but there is still a long way to go in terms of comparing with large overseas financial institutions in terms of quantity and improving their own production functions in terms of quality.

Finally, many issues concerning the digital transformation and technology application of the banking industry discussed just now are more discussed from the supply side. For some time to come, the digital transformation of the banking industry must effectively combine the supply side and the demand side. Digitalization is only a core element that is conducive to the joint optimization of supply-side and demand-side reforms. Taking wealth management as an example, I have been thinking about this issue during this time. The current problems facing China‘s wealth management industry can be summarized as “five trusts”. From the demand side, it is actually a matter of confidence first and trust second. In recent years, wealth management has made many changes from the supply side, often based on regulatory and industry considerations, but from the perspective of customer demand, it cannot only educate customers, but how to reconstruct China‘s wealth according to customer needs Manage confidence in the industry. In this way, only after you have confidence can you fall into specific trading behaviors, which is trust. Now many wealth management-related institutions want to solve the contradiction of short-term business. One explanation is to blame customers, especially the short-term pressure brought by the capital side. In the final analysis, there is a problem of trust behind it.

Conversely, from the supply side, the entire industry is facing the problem of reputation and credit, and reputation needs to reconstruct the industry reputation as a whole. How to reconstruct reputation ultimately depends on credit, because credit is essentially constrained by laws and regulations. Compared with indirect financing markets, the entire capital market, including wealth management and asset management, needs effective credit and rule constraints. Then, digital transformation can actually fall on information. Information is more standardized and transparent to solve information asymmetry, and the supply side and demand side are connected, so that it is possible to solve the pain points of the wealth management industry. From this point of view, we are still in the process of quantitative change, and we have not yet reached the turning point from quantitative change to qualitative change.

Zhang Wei (host): Just now we talked about the level of strategic mechanism, which is the upper level. What does Teacher Yang think about this issue?

Yang Tao: In terms of strategy, I would like to add that strategy formulation, strategy implementation, and strategy adjustment are all extremely important. Just now, Lao Ben talked more about strategy formulation and strategic sustainability. If we look at the trajectory of market competition and development, if this strategy maintains a very perfect and continuous operation, this situation is very ideal. Large financial institutions may have resource endowments and the ability to continue to implement, but most small and medium-sized financial institutions It is more necessary to dynamically optimize and adjust the strategy, because the external situation changes too fast and the internal resources are limited, so it is difficult to design a perfect long-term strategy. If an organization encounters problems in digital transformation, there are actually two phenomena: the first is that there is a problem with the goal, and no matter how hard we try, we will not be able to achieve this goal; the second is that the goal is reasonable, but the direction of our efforts is wrong. Therefore, the strategic level should be highly valued, as a “top leader project”, but more importantly, the ability to optimize and adjust the strategy in a timely, effective and dynamic manner, and promote the real implementation and implementation of the strategy.

Regardless of whether it is a large financial institution or a small financial institution, although it is complicated to handle internal relationships, there are ideas to consider. The bigger challenge in the future is how financial institutions handle the relationship with the external ecology, including technology companies, platform companies, B-end C-end G-end customers, different industrial chains, etc. There are no certain rules for these. Although it is difficult internally, everyone still has a consensus on resolving the contradictions including technology and business. The focus of future strategy implementation is to truly build an external ecosystem of sharing, symbiosis, win-win, and mutual assistance from the perspective of open finance and under the balance of efficiency and risk.

