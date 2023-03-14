Meizu has previously announced that it will hold a new product launch event at 19:30 on March 30th, which will be the largest new product launch event in the history of Meizu.

One of the protagonists of this conference is naturally the long-awaited Meizu 20 series. At present, there will be at least two new phones, Meizu 20 and Meizu 20 Pro.

this afternoon,Yang Xueliang, senior vice president of Geely Holding Group and a well-known auto industry leader, posted a real picture of the Meizu 20 Pro in advance, and praised it for its beauty and ease of use.At the same time, it also allows everyone to see the appearance design of the machine in advance.

It can be seen that the appearance of Meizu 20 Pro is the same as that of the previous multiple exposures, but after seeing the real machine, it is found that it maintains Meizu’s usual super high quality,The pure white flat back shell combined with the minimalist four-camera arrangement looks very simple and elegant.

At the same time, the bright metal middle frame also gives Meizu 20 Pro a sense of luxury.

In addition to the outstanding design, the configuration of Meizu 20 Pro has also reached the first echelon in the industry, and it is the top flagship full of all aspects.

Its front is equipped with a 2K OLED flexible straight screen made of E6 material with a central opening and extremely narrow sides. It supports 1-120Hz LTPO adaptive refresh technology, which is smooth and power-saving.

The core is equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8 processor, combined with LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 flash memory, which is currently the most powerful performance iron triangle in the Android camp.

The body has a built-in 5000mAh battery, which can be fully charged and discharged for 1600 days. The battery capacity is still greater than 80%. It supports 80W fast charging and 50W wireless supercharging. It only takes 30 minutes to charge to 80%.

No matter in terms of appearance or configuration, the Meizu 20 series is the most sincere and high-end work of Meizu in recent years, and it is very worth looking forward to.

In addition, it is said that the new Lynk & Co 08 car will be unveiled at this conference, and it will be equipped with the Flyme Auto car-machine system for the first time.