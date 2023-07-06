Yanqing Converter Station of Zhangbei Flexible DC Power Grid Completes Annual Inspection to Ensure Green Power Supply in Beijing’s Peak Summer Season

Yanqing Converter Station of Zhangbei Flexible DC Power Grid Completes Annual Inspection and Green Power Enters Beijing to Ensure Summer Peak

Yesterday, the ±500 kV Yanqing Converter Station of the Zhangbei Flexible DC Power Grid Demonstration Project completed its annual inspection this year and began to enter the power transmission stage. It is understood that the Zhangbei Flexible DC Power Grid Project can transmit about 14 billion kWh of clean energy to the Beijing Power Grid every year. This annual inspection will effectively increase the power of clean energy transmission and fully guarantee the safe and stable supply of green power during Beijing’s peak summer season.

The Zhangbei flexible DC power grid project is an important part of the State Grid Corporation of China‘s efforts to build a new power system. Since its operation in 2020, it has achieved 12 world firsts. The Zhangbei flexible DC power grid consists of 4 converter stations in Zhongdu, Kangbanuoer, Fukang, and Yanqing, as well as 666 kilometers of transmission lines. By synergizing the Zhangbei new energy base, Fengning energy storage base, and Beijing load center, it can transmit about 14 billion kWh of clean energy to the Beijing power grid every year.

As an essential receiving end converter station of the Zhangbei Flexible DC Power Grid Project, the ±500 kV Yanqing Converter Station began its annual maintenance work on June 27. During the annual inspection, 565 electric power maintenance personnel from 24 inspection units across the country were dispatched to 23 work areas. Additionally, 46 large machines and 320 sets of maintenance test instruments were put into use, carrying out 16,594 routine repair and test items, 25 special maintenance items, and 30 key inspection and verification items.

“During this annual inspection, State Grid Beijing Electric Power vigorously promoted the independent implementation of core business and gave full play to the efficient operation mode integrating operation and inspection,” said Zhou Kai, Deputy Director of the Inspection Center of the Soft Direct-Adjusting Camera of State Grid Beijing Maintenance Company. This year’s annual inspection marked the first time that Yanqing Converter Station’s own inspection personnel served as the person in charge and main work team members. As a result, performance improvement, status awareness improvement, and domestic IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor) grid-connected trial operation were successfully executed, leading to higher maintenance efficiency.

Notably, the converter valve located in the valve hall of the converter station is considered the “heart” of the Yanqing converter station as it plays a crucial role in AC-DC conversion. In the past, over 90% of IGBT devices relied on imports. However, during this year’s annual inspection, State Grid Beijing Electric Power introduced the IGBT with fully independent intellectual property rights developed by State Grid Co., Ltd. to the Yanqing converter station for the first time. This initiative promotes the use of independent power semiconductor devices in achieving smart localization substitution in the power grid field.

To minimize the impact on clean energy consumption, State Grid Beijing Electric Power limited the annual inspection period of the Yanqing Converter Station to 9 days, starting from June 27 to the date of power transmission resumption.

“This annual inspection will further improve the safe and stable operation of the equipment in the Yanqing converter station, unblock the passage of green power into Beijing, comprehensively ensure the safe and stable supply of green power during Beijing’s peak summer season, and serve the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei with high quality,” stated the relevant person in charge of Beijing Electric Power.

Overall, the completion of the annual inspection for the Yanqing Converter Station signifies the continued commitment of State Grid Beijing Electric Power in delivering efficient and sustainable green power to Beijing, thereby supporting the region’s peak summer energy demands.

