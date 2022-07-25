Home Business Yapu shares: hydrogen storage system is not the company’s main business and currently does not generate operating income_ Securities Times Network
Yapp: Hydrogen storage system is not the company’s main business and currently does not generate operating income

2022-07-24 16:13

Source: Securities Times e Company

Author: Zheng Zaojin

Securities Times · e company

Zheng Zaojin

2022-07-24 16:13

Securities Times e Company News, Yapp (603013) announced on the evening of July 24 that it has recently paid attention to relevant media reports on the company’s hydrogen pressure reducing valve for vehicles, and hereby clarifies it. Up to now, the company’s main energy storage products are still plastic fuel system assemblies for passenger vehicles. The company’s assets related to the hydrogen storage system business are small, and the hydrogen storage system is not the company’s main business and currently does not generate operating income, even though subsequent production is expected to have little impact on the listed company’s overall business. The company’s hydrogen storage system business technology development time is relatively short, and there will be uncertainties in technology research and development, product competitiveness, profitability, etc. in the future, which still needs to be further tested by the market. In addition, the rest of the components still need to be provided by external suppliers.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

