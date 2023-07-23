Yaya Han works on sewing machine with Bernina

collaboration

Cosplayer Yaya Han works with Bernina Steckborn – those responsible explain how it came about

The “bernette 79 Yaya Han Edition” sewing machine has recently been on the market in the USA. The Bernina Textile Group, which has its headquarters in Steckborn, worked together with the well-known cosplayer Yaya Han. Those responsible reveal what the fascination with cosplay is all about and why it helps the Thurgau textile company.

Cosplayer Yaya Han.

Bild: Getty

A sewing machine, literally tailor-made for cosplayers. That was the goal of the Bernina textile group with its headquarters in Steckborn. Because the sewing machine will be available worldwide, the product management department enlisted the help of American cosplayer Yaya Han. So they developed the “bernette 79 Yaya Han Edition” in about a year.

Matthias Fluri, Marketing and Sales Supporter, explains: “Yaya Han is an internationally known icon of the cosplay scene, through whom we reach our target group in all markets.” According to Fluri, the bernette brand, which belongs to the Bernina Textile Group, generates a significant part of its sales in the USA.

What is cosplay?

The word cosplay is made up of «costume» and «play», i.e. «costume play» together. Cosplay originated in Japan and also became popular in the US and Europe due to the growing popularity of anime and manga. In cosplay, a character from a film, comic, video game, anime or manga is portrayed as faithfully as possible to the original with a costume and behavior that is often self-made. Fantasy Basel, a convention for film, fantasy, game, comic and cosplay fans, has been held in Switzerland every year since 2015. And since 2017 there have been the Pop Con & Game Show in Zurich. (fra)

Han has almost two million followers on Facebook. There are 611,000 on Instagram and 102,000 on Tiktok. Accordingly, Han would support the company in marketing and sales. Product manager Carolin Kinder says: “The Yaya Han brand strengthens the bernette brand to a certain extent.”

The company has been working with the cosplayer since 2018 and has had good experiences. According to her website, Han has made over 450 cosplays in around 23 years and bring a lot of sewing knowledge with you. Fluri says: “For her cosplays, she enjoys a high reputation in the scene and is as passionate as she is professional.”

With Han’s expertise, those responsible could have developed a product that would meet the needs of cosplayers. Kinder adds: “The machine is also well suited for carnival people or for people who want to get into machine knitting.”

Ambitious timing

Among other things, the machine is characterized by the sum of the functions, the accessories, the design, a selection of embroidery patterns and access to the in-house embroidery software. Among other things, Han has designed his own embroidery designs and campaigned for access to the software to be included in the price of the machine. This machine will cost around 2195 francs in Switzerland.

According to Kinder, the development of the machine took about a year. A particular challenge was the ambitious timing. “The machine should be ready in time for Bernina University in the USA.” This is a company-organized specialty trade convention that all US dealers would attend.

Visitors to a cosplay convention.

Image: Imago

The machine will be available in Switzerland in September. Kinder says: «Han’s commitment remains high even after the product launch. She campaigns for her machine on her own social media channels and she also supports us in sales.» The cosplayer reported on her collaboration with Bernina in a YouTube live broadcast by a major US retailer on Thursday.

Meanwhile, her followers are happy for Han on social media. Many congratulate the cosplayer and are grateful to her for her many years of work in the cosplay community.

