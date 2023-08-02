Ye collection gives Adidas significant proceeds

Nevertheless, questions arise: Why does Adidas not disclose any details about the division of Yeezy proceeds even when asked? How many pairs of shoes are there? How much does Adidas donate – how much do you keep for yourself? And how much of the proceeds does Ye receive, who, according to the contracts, is still entitled to a share in the proceeds?

Investors and shareholders have also suffered from the decline in the value of Adidas shares, largely caused by the Ye debacle. You therefore have the right to receive answers to these questions.

also read the interview with Hypeneedz founder Arnold: “People came to our store from the Emirates just for Yeezys”

This article comes from the WiWo newsletter Daily Punch. The newsletter delivers the daily comments from the WiWo editorial team to your inbox. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

