Home » Ye collection gives Adidas significant proceeds
Business

Ye collection gives Adidas significant proceeds

by admin
Ye collection gives Adidas significant proceeds

Nevertheless, questions arise: Why does Adidas not disclose any details about the division of Yeezy proceeds even when asked? How many pairs of shoes are there? How much does Adidas donate – how much do you keep for yourself? And how much of the proceeds does Ye receive, who, according to the contracts, is still entitled to a share in the proceeds?

Investors and shareholders have also suffered from the decline in the value of Adidas shares, largely caused by the Ye debacle. You therefore have the right to receive answers to these questions.

also read the interview with Hypeneedz founder Arnold: “People came to our store from the Emirates just for Yeezys”

This article comes from the WiWo newsletter Daily Punch. The newsletter delivers the daily comments from the WiWo editorial team to your inbox. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

See also  Christian Lindner must end the red-green spending addiction

You may also like

Carlyle: profit down but above estimates in Q2

Pension equalization in the event of divorce: what...

A leap forward for Classe E: it’s a...

Body of Missing Goldman Sachs Analyst Identified in...

Mfe, cost cutting pushes profits. «The international dimension...

McDonald’s: We tried 5 burgers that are unique...

Iveco, profit grows: + 24% in the quarter

The judiciary will not save us from Donald...

Pnrr, the Regions against government cuts: “Covers are...

Survey shows: Generation Z is careless when it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy