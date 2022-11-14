Home Business YEAH YEAH GROUP (08082) released its results for the first three quarters, with a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$33.01 million, down 23.5% year-on-year_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

YEAH YEAH GROUP (08082) released its results for the first three quarters, with a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$33.01 million, down 23.5% year-on-year_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
YEAH YEAH GROUP (08082) released its results for the first three quarters, with a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$33.01 million, down 23.5% year-on-year_Sina Finance_Sina.com

On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

YEAH YEAH GROUP(08082) released its results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The group achieved revenue of HK$25.62 million, a year-on-year decrease of 27.95%; loss attributable to company owners was HK$33.01 million, a year-on-year decrease of 23.5%; loss per share was HK$1.57 fairy.

The decrease in revenue was mainly due to the fifth round of COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong, China and the tightening of social distancing measures by the government, which resulted in the cancellation and postponement of certain entertainment activities in the first half of 2022.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

See also  The stock exchanges today 1st April. EU price lists down, gas flies after Putin's tear

You may also like

New BTP Italia antidote to inflation anxiety. But...

MergerLinks 2022, Barabino & Partners is a leading...

The Rai 2023 fee remains in the electricity...

Piazza Affari never stops, Saipem and Leonardo run

Titanium dioxide enterprises raise prices in the off-season...

Switch control of Water and Soap to Bubble...

16 central bank support real estate! What signal?How...

Will Water Innovation Living Lab, the accelerator for...

Sarmi (Asstel): Google and the giants of the...

Credem, steady growth: another 100 hires in 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy