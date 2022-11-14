On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

YEAH YEAH GROUP(08082) released its results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The group achieved revenue of HK$25.62 million, a year-on-year decrease of 27.95%; loss attributable to company owners was HK$33.01 million, a year-on-year decrease of 23.5%; loss per share was HK$1.57 fairy.

The decrease in revenue was mainly due to the fifth round of COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong, China and the tightening of social distancing measures by the government, which resulted in the cancellation and postponement of certain entertainment activities in the first half of 2022.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!