Year-end awards of a company in Henan piled up into a mountain of money, attracting netizens to envy the money at the scene: the boss really has a mine

On January 17, at the annual meeting of Henan Mining Group, the person in charge of the company distributed a total of 61 million yuan year-end awards to employees, of which 3 “strongest business managers” each received 5 million yuan.

From the video taken by the on-site personnel, it can be seen that the company’s year-end bonus has piled up like a “money mountain”. A netizen said: It’s too embarrassing, the boss really “has a mine at home”.

It can be seen from the video that the scene of the company’s annual meeting was very lively, and on both sides of the stage, bundles of hundred-yuan bills piled up in the shape of a “pyramid” were particularly eye-catching.

It is understood that the 60 million cash is a year-end bonus given by the company to its employees, and the employees lined up to receive it in bundles. One of the eldest brothers fell to the ground without hugging him because he received too many year-end awards.

For this, netizens expressed envy one after another, bluntly saying, “Is the company still recruiting people?”, and some netizens ridiculed, “Let me pick up the dropped bundle.”