Home Business Year-end awards of a company in Henan piled up into a mountain of money, attracting netizens to envy the money at the scene: the boss really has mines–fast technology–technology changes the future
Business

Year-end awards of a company in Henan piled up into a mountain of money, attracting netizens to envy the money at the scene: the boss really has mines–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
Year-end awards of a company in Henan piled up into a mountain of money, attracting netizens to envy the money at the scene: the boss really has mines–fast technology–technology changes the future

Year-end awards of a company in Henan piled up into a mountain of money, attracting netizens to envy the money at the scene: the boss really has a mine

2023-01-18 08:32:01 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

On January 17, at the annual meeting of Henan Mining Group, the person in charge of the company distributed a total of 61 million yuan year-end awards to employees, of which 3 “strongest business managers” each received 5 million yuan.

From the video taken by the on-site personnel, it can be seen that the company’s year-end bonus has piled up like a “money mountain”. A netizen said: It’s too embarrassing, the boss really “has a mine at home”.

It can be seen from the video that the scene of the company’s annual meeting was very lively, and on both sides of the stage, bundles of hundred-yuan bills piled up in the shape of a “pyramid” were particularly eye-catching.

It is understood that the 60 million cash is a year-end bonus given by the company to its employees, and the employees lined up to receive it in bundles. One of the eldest brothers fell to the ground without hugging him because he received too many year-end awards.

For this, netizens expressed envy one after another, bluntly saying, “Is the company still recruiting people?”, and some netizens ridiculed, “Let me pick up the dropped bundle.”

Year-end awards of a company in Henan piled up into a mountain of money, attracting netizens to envy the money at the scene: the boss really has a mine

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

See also  The first Nobel Prize this year! Solving the mystery of human perception. Why has the Nobel Prize been paid out in 120 years? -Nobel Prize, Bonus-Fast Technology (Media under Drivehome)-Technology changes the future
Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Mortgages, what to do if the installment becomes...

Piazza Affari closes at +0.3%, with Saipem and...

IL Investimenti enters the nautical sector

Fuel, gas station strike duration reduced from 60...

Space economy, from satellites to cargo: the market...

5 major events in today’s financial market: U.S....

Fincantieri will build a vessel to support US...

Zaobao | Apple releases new MacBook Pro/National population...

60% of Gen Z willing to make economic...

Here is Lufthansa’s offer for Ita: immediately a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy