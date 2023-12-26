Year-end special article | The multi-level capital market system has become more complete, injecting new momentum into supporting technological innovation

Title: China’s Multi-Level Capital Markets Support Technological Innovation

Innovative and specialized small and medium-sized enterprises in China are receiving significant support from the multi-level capital market, with a focus on technological innovation and development. A series of reforms and initiatives have been introduced to expand financing channels, enable direct financing, and attract long-term funds into the market.

Drawing by Zhang Dawei shows that although the factories may not be big in size, the technological content and potential are substantial. This indicates the increasing focus on innovation and development in the country. As the comprehensive implementation of the registration system reform takes place in 2023, the pathways to support technological innovation of various enterprises will become more abundant, providing substantial capital support for thriving technology-based enterprises.

Zhang Peng, Deputy Director of the Listed Company Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, emphasized that the multi-level capital market has a unique risk-sharing and benefit-sharing mechanism that is more suitable for technology-driven enterprises. This mechanism is aligned with the fast iteration, high risk, and light assets characteristic of technological innovation companies, which will promote the virtuous cycle of “technology-industry-finance”.

The Science and Technology Innovation Board, GEM, and the Beijing Stock Exchange continue to optimize evaluation systems and encourage venture capital funds, leading to a significant number of specialized and innovative small and medium-sized enterprises being listed.

The multi-level capital market is also promoting “stock” reforms, making it easier for scientific and technological innovation companies to enter the market. The “Work Plan for Promoting the High-quality Development of Scientific and Technological Innovation Corporate Bonds” has been released, creating a “green channel” policy for scientific and technological innovation enterprises.

Moreover, the role of the Beijing Exchange as a “test field” for reform has emerged, with a focus on supporting smaller, newer innovative small and medium-sized enterprises.

Overall, the multi-level capital market in China is increasingly stable and supportive of bringing technological innovation to the forefront. The ongoing reforms and initiatives aim to create a nurturing environment conducive to the growth of scientific and technological innovation enterprises, ultimately benefiting the development of the economy.

While the information in this article is for reference only and doesn't constitute substantive investment advice

