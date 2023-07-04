Yelle flies to Beijing but will not meet Xi

The Chinese stock market rises and the yuan strengthens

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be in China from Thursday to Sunday. It is her first mission to Beijing. Three weeks ago, Treasury Secretary Anthony Blinken was in Beijing. The presence of two top-level exponents of the Biden administration portends an overcoming of the tensions caused by the shooting down of the spy balloon in the skies of the United States.

The day after Janet Yellen’s trip to China was announced, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange index responded positively with a 2.2 percent increase. The CSI 300 index climbs more than 1% while the Yuan gains 0.2% against the dollar, moving away from the lows of the year. Stocks linked to the production of microchips grew, such as Nvidia, which has partnerships with China and Taiwan and marked a significant +0.26 percent.

Competition on microchips

According to analysts, the data is not accidental: the first official trip to Beijing by the Biden administration’s Treasury secretary comes at a time of global economic uncertainty, in which the US and China have everything to gain from cooperation, especially on the large-scale product distribution chain, a point Yellen herself has made several times in recent weeks. However, there are difficulties.. On the eve of the departure of Yellen Beijing announced that from August 1st it will limit exports of products and materials containing gallium and germanium, rare and vital metals for semiconductors, 5G network stations and solar panels.

National interests

To “safeguard national security and interests,” China‘s commerce ministry explained. A move that has all the flavor of retaliation for US restrictions on the sale of high-end chips and equipment for their production. A move to be used as leverage in future negotiations between the two countries. In its four-day journey, from Thursday to Sunday, Yellen will meet senior Chinese executives and American companies operating in the country. The fact that he’s leaving is already a good sign, despite the announced Chinese crackdown on rare metals: his mission comes a few days after Joe Biden, while trying to restore stable relations with China, called Xi “a dictator”, without backtracking or apologizing. An outburst that has rekindled tensions and risked freezing relations between the two superpowers again. Beijing has let pragmatism prevail, understanding that the President is in an electoral campaign and has to deal with the Republican hawks, but still wanted to respond to the tech challenge. Yellen’s mission should be followed by that of the Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

Waiting for the bilateral between Xi and Biden

The resumption of dialogue should then be sealed by a bilateral agreement between Biden and Xi, on the sidelines of the G20 in India in September or the APEC summit in San Francisco in November. The Treasury secretary, who has known China well since she led the Fed, is seen as a friendlier counterpart to other members of the Biden government. So much so that in the past you too have advocated a relaxation of American tariffs, even if you then had to adapt to the hard line. But her tone remains soft, in the belief that the relationship between Washington and Beijing is “important for the whole world“. In a recent interview with MSNBC, Yellen suggested that “healthy competition” could benefit workers and businesses in both countries. “My hope while traveling in China – she explained – is to re-establish contacts. There is a new group of leaders, we need to get to know each other.”. However, it is difficult to untie the many knots on the tables. Biden has already tightened the export of chips and other hi-tech materials to China and is preparing an executive order to cut US investments in technological sectors in the Dragon perceived as a risk to national security. A further crackdown on semiconductors is also under consideration. Yellen herself has asked American companies to diversify their supply chains outside of China, in friendly countries. In response, Beijing has stepped up pressure on foreign companies in recent weeks, expanding the espionage law, interrogating employees of Western companies and banning Chinese companies that deal with sensitive information from purchasing products from Micron Technoloy, the largest US producer of memory -chip (for ‘serious cyber risks’, explanation analogous to the one used by Washington for its own restrictions). Retaliation now also affects key components for chips and solar panels. Finally, Beijing holds back on the renegotiation of the debt of poor countries and maintains close ties with Moscow, despite the increased uncertainties in the Russian regime after the attempted revolt of the head of Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Strategic dialogue

Yellen’s line recalls the historic one of the Bush administration’s Treasury secretary. The famous “Strategic Economic Dialogue”, the economic strategy of dialogue that led to the strengthening of relations between the American administration and the Chinese one led by Hu Jintao. The world has changed, but the objectives of the two countries have not changed. The Treasury secretary will spend four days in Beijing leading a series of high-level meetings, which will be attended by leaders of the American economy, especially in the field of microchips. At the moment a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is not scheduled, but much could depend on the progress of the meetings.

The opinion of the analysts

Chang Shu, the chief economist of Bloomberg Intelligence for Asia, to expect a worsening this summer that will bring the index of medium-sized companies into contraction area. The PMI index compiled by the Beijing statistics office already assumes that the transition from expansion to contraction has taken place

