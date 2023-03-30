Home Business Yellen: ‘Bank failures show deregulation was too much’
Yellen: ‘Bank failures show deregulation was too much’

Deregulation in the banking sector may have gone too far, contributing to the recent banking crisis. This is what Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, according to which it is necessary to finalize the post-crisis reforms and repair the cracks in the regulatory perimeter revealed by the recent shocks.

Congress significantly tightened banking oversight following the 2008 global financial crisis, but some of those rules were lifted, particularly for midsize banks, under the presidency of Donald Trump. Yellen also pointed out that the Trump administration has cut back on financial risk mitigation staff.

Yellen focused mainly on the danger posed by panic-triggered sell-offs, which lead investors to sell off assets at bargain prices. A dynamic that risks paralyzing the financial system in a broad sense and damaging the economy.

Among the areas of action to minimize these risks, Yellen identified non-bank financial intermediaries, from money market funds and hedge funds to digital asset providers.

