Yellen “China slowdown worries but US does not risk recession”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concern about China‘s economic slowdown and its possible impact on the global economy.

“Many countries depend on solid Chinese growth to support the development of their economies, especially Asian countries. A slowdown in growth in China could have negative repercussions for the United States,” Yellen said in an interview with Bloomberg, following the release of weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data.

“Growth has slowed, but our labor market continues to be very strong. I don’t expect a recession,” Yellen said. The economy is on a “good path” to lower inflation without a significant weakening of the labor market.

Last week’s consumer price report was “very encouraging,” according to Yellen. Data showed that prices, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% in June compared with the previous month, the smallest increase since August 2021. Headline inflation came in at 3% year-on-year, well below below last year’s peak above 9%.

