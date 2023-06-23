Yellen mitigates the risk of recession in the US despite the slowdown in consumption

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes the risk of a US recession has diminished thanks to resilient labor markets and falling inflation. However, she warns that a slowdown in consumer spending could be the price to pay in fighting inflation.

His words contrast with growing concerns about a recession in Europe, where economic activity is almost at a standstill according to data released today by S&P Global.

In the United States, economic activity expanded in early June at the slowest pace in three months, held back by a deeper contraction in factories. However, the US economy has proved resilient thus far.

A May jobs report showed an increase in the number of jobs ahead of economists’ forecasts. Home construction and retail sales last month also showed surprising resilience in the face of the Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening.

