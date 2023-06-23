Home » Yellen mitigates the risk of recession in the US despite the slowdown in consumption
Business

Yellen mitigates the risk of recession in the US despite the slowdown in consumption

by admin
Yellen mitigates the risk of recession in the US despite the slowdown in consumption

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes the risk of a US recession has diminished thanks to resilient labor markets and falling inflation. However, she warns that a slowdown in consumer spending could be the price to pay in fighting inflation.

His words contrast with growing concerns about a recession in Europe, where economic activity is almost at a standstill according to data released today by S&P Global.

In the United States, economic activity expanded in early June at the slowest pace in three months, held back by a deeper contraction in factories. However, the US economy has proved resilient thus far.

A May jobs report showed an increase in the number of jobs ahead of economists’ forecasts. Home construction and retail sales last month also showed surprising resilience in the face of the Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening.

See also  Audi electric cars, the Q4 e-tron range is enriched with new services and more charging power

You may also like

FUTUREW3B, how the Blockchain changes the capital market

Eurovita, the Ivass report in the prosecutor’s office....

Mes, Salvini: “The public debt is better”. And...

Trentino Alto Adige, maxi severance pay to directors:...

Diamonds no longer shine: prices down 18% compared...

Lvmh, Arnault does not leave the chair: “Succession?...

Ansiah, the new artist who is driving young...

breaking latest news, 12 years to the man...

Bank of England: bets on rates rise to...

The central parity rate of RMB against the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy