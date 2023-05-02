Yellen: “The US at risk of default from June 1st. Act immediately on the debt”

Janet Yellen warns the US: “June salaries are at risk”

New troubles for Joe BidenThe United States are at imminent risk of default. The freezing shower for the president comes from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: “Given current forecasts, it is imperative that the Congress take action as soon as possible for increase o suspend the limit of debt so as to provide long-term certainty that the government will continue to make payments“. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden he spoke with the speaker of the US House, Kevin McCarthy, of the extension of the national debt to avoid a default. There is no good news on the banking front either, Morgan Stanley is planning to cut others jobs after reporting a drop in earnings in the first three months of the year. Some media report it Americans.

The bank would understand reduce one’s organic by almost 4% in the current quarter, after closing the month of March with more than 82,000 employees. The US giant of the financial services and investment stated in a recent relationship on useful that his profits I am down 20% in the first three months of this year due to a slowdown in M&A advisory. Meanwhile Biden try to reassure on Twitter: “When I took office, le small businesses were crushed and hundreds of thousands closed. So we moved quickly. I signed the Rescue plan american and i provided 450 billion dollars of aid to 6 million small businesses”.

