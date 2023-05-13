Yellen: “Use default if debt ceiling is not increased”

Janet Yellen, US Treasury secretary, said the federal government would have to default on some payments if Congress didn’t raise the debt limit.

However, no plans have yet been presented to President Joe Biden on how the department will move forward. If Congress doesn’t raise the ceiling, it risks “really hurting our credit rating,” the secretary said.

“We won’t be able to meet some obligations, whether it’s government bonds or payments to Social Security recipients,” Yellen said. “It’s something America hasn’t done since 1789. And we shouldn’t start now.”

Yellen was urged to clarify whether the assumption by many market participants that the Treasury will prioritize interest and principal payments on government bonds was correct.

“We are working full time to work with Congress to raise the debt ceiling,” he replied. “That’s where our attention is focused. We haven’t discussed with the president what to do if that doesn’t happen – our goal is to make it happen.”