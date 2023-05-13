Home » Yellen: “Use default if debt ceiling is not increased”
Business

Yellen: “Use default if debt ceiling is not increased”

by admin
Yellen: “Use default if debt ceiling is not increased”

Janet Yellen, US Treasury secretary, said the federal government would have to default on some payments if Congress didn’t raise the debt limit.

However, no plans have yet been presented to President Joe Biden on how the department will move forward. If Congress doesn’t raise the ceiling, it risks “really hurting our credit rating,” the secretary said.

“We won’t be able to meet some obligations, whether it’s government bonds or payments to Social Security recipients,” Yellen said. “It’s something America hasn’t done since 1789. And we shouldn’t start now.”

Yellen was urged to clarify whether the assumption by many market participants that the Treasury will prioritize interest and principal payments on government bonds was correct.

“We are working full time to work with Congress to raise the debt ceiling,” he replied. “That’s where our attention is focused. We haven’t discussed with the president what to do if that doesn’t happen – our goal is to make it happen.”

See also  Fast Investments Planner vs Moneyfarm: Which to Choose?

You may also like

Tariff conflict at the railways: No rapprochement —...

Gubitosi, from Tim to Lavazza. The former CEO...

BLOCKING PERIOD – Simplified access to short-time work...

Elisabetta Canalis, crazy lingerie (who doesn’t zoom…) and...

Best Android phone for only 500 euros? These...

Flashpoints – Again deadly clashes at border between...

Ferrari, overtaking Stellantis on the Stock Exchange: it’s...

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed down...

Labor market: Fewer vacancies – where it becomes...

Censis-Confcommercio Report: «Confidence at its peak, but uncertainty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy