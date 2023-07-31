Yellow Corp, Leading Trucking Company, Halts Operations and Lays Off 30,000 Workers

Yellow Corp, a long-standing trucking company, has ceased operations and laid off its 30,000 workers. The company had been embroiled in a dispute with the Teamsters union over pension and health insurance contributions. Although the union postponed a strike threat, it was unable to reach an agreement on a new contract with the company. The union has expressed disappointment and called it a sad day for workers and the American freight industry. Meanwhile, company officials have not responded to requests for comment. Reports suggest that Yellow will file for bankruptcy, which will have negative implications for its employees, customers, and American taxpayers.

The closure of Yellow Corp is particularly concerning for American taxpayers as the company had received a $700 million loan from the federal government in 2020. Taxpayers owned 30% of its outstanding shares, and the company still owed the Treasury Department over $700 million, representing nearly half of its long-term debt. Since the loan was granted, Yellow’s shares have plummeted, losing 82% of their value. They closed at just 57 cents per share, qualifying as a penny stock.

Yellow Corp specializes in handling freight transportation and is known as a leading less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. The company moves shipments for multiple customers on the same truck, but last year, it only handled 7% of the country’s daily LTL shipments. According to industry consultant Satish Jindel, the closure of Yellow Corp is not expected to cause significant disruptions in supply chains due to the current 8-10% overcapacity in the LTL sector. However, it will result in higher rates for shippers who rely on LTL carriers, as the excess capacity was driving prices down.

The closure of Yellow Corp marks the end of an era in the road transport industry. When the trucking industry was deregulated around 40 years ago, non-union trucking companies quickly dominated the segment handling full trailer loads. However, the LTL segment, which requires a network of terminals, allowed unionized carriers like Yellow Corp to remain important players even as non-union rivals grew. Over time, non-union carriers also came to dominate the LTL segment, leading to mergers among syndicated LTL carriers. With the bankruptcy of Yellow Corp, the last two parts of the once-prominent Big Three of the trucking industry have now collapsed.

