Yemen, the long road to peace

For much of the national and international media, Yemen is one step away from peace after more than eight years of war. There are two pieces of news that corroborate this prediction: the direct talks between the houthi (North Yemeni Shia insurgents supported by Iran) and theSaudi Arabiaas well as the resumption of diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Tehran. Nevertheless, who closely follows the country fails, unfortunately, to be so optimistic.

The two pieces of news certainly favor the diplomatic path. Yet, neither i government representatives recognized of Yemen nor of the Presidential Council – i.e. the country’s legitimate institutional bodies – have hitherto been invited to the negotiations between the Saudis and the Houthi. If finally they are involved, the risk is that they will have to accept the ‘perimeter of peace’ already outlined by the others, with the possibility that discontent and a sense of exclusion will generate new violence, above all in the southern secessionist regions.

Then there is the question Houthi-Iran. Allies yes – and much closer than before the start of the war – but with a dialectical relationship, far from dynamics patron-client (sponsor-customer) often told. The Houthis don’t take orders from Tehran and they move in the wake of a local agenda. Of course, Iran supplies them with weapons, violating the UN embargo: this is the lever that Tehran could use (if it wanted) to push the Houthis to negotiations, even if the economy of their “quasi-state” does not depend on Islamic Republic.

Saudis and Houthis in conversation

The Houthis and the Saudis met in Sanaa: it is the first time that a Saudi Arabian delegation has officially gone to the Yemeni capital, still controlled by the militia movement. The parties announced new bilateral talks. Among the objectives, the extension of the national truce by six months (mediated by the UN and expired in October 2022) and the ceasefire, which would launch a two-year transition phase. There is talk of lifting the Saudi embargo on ports and airports in Houthi-controlled areas, with Riyadh also taking over public salaries.

The handshake between the Houthis and the Saudis highlights how much theSaudi Arabia had to review its goals in Yemen: no longer the defeat of the militia movement and the recovery of the occupied territories, but the coexistence with their “quasi-state”. Riyadh has chosen the bilateral and not the enlarged and inclusive table of all Yemeni factions because it has a priority: secure the Saudi-Yemeni border e prevent new Houthi attacks, with missiles and drones, against the kingdom. The Saudis want to sign an agreement now, without waiting for the unpredictable outcome of the negotiations between Yemenis that the UN has been trying to organize for months.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia “resurrects” the 900-kilometer wall project to seal off the entire southern border: started in 2003, it was blocked by protests from local populations used to moving between Arabia and Yemen for family ties and economic activities (including farmers): a thorny issue, distinct from the Houthi insurgency.

The rush of the Saudis of complete the military mission, thus also changing the narrative of their presence in Yemen, is only a political advantage for the Houthis. In fact, Riyadh has recognized them as interlocutors. Saudi Arabia will continue to be a key player in the country, refocusing however from military to economic engagement. What incentive would the (former) insurgents have at this point to share power in the north with the other Yemeni factions, given that any ‘parallel pact’ with the Saudis (i.e. no more attacks against the kingdom) would already be a guarantee for them ?

The role of Oman (and no longer Qatar)

In this negotiation, Oman is playing a significant role: Omani mediators accompanied the Saudi delegation to Sanaa after initiating contact between the parties in October 2022. On the other hand, after Qaboos, the Sultanate has rediscovered a good understanding, in terms of geopolitical and economic vision, with the Saudi kingdom and has a channel of dialogue with the Houthis: part of the leadership of the militia movement in fact lives in Muscat. Without forgetting the historic good neighborhood between Oman and Iran. For the Sultanate, the security of the western border – which has always been crossed by the routes of the informal economy and smuggling – is still the first target in Yemen. However, Omani foreign policy is assuming a more visible shape in Yemen than in the past, as underlined by the various trips of its emissaries to Sanaa.

Omani activism has replaced Qatari diplomacy. Perhaps, after the difficult years of the crisis in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the Qataris knew they could not aspire to a central role of mediation here: the context is very delicate and the theater of war is inside the Gulf. Instead, in 2010, after the six “Battles of Saada” (2004-2010) fought in northern Yemen, it was Doha that brokered the ceasefire between the Houthis and the then government of Ali Abdullah Saleh, signed in Qatar.

Prisoners and generals, the link with Sudan

Over 900 prisoners of war were released (April 14-17), with UN mediation and logistical support from the International Red Cross. A first step towards rebuilding mutual trust: the recognized government of Yemen was also part of the negotiation. Among the released prisoners, there are also some Sudanese. Sudan has joined the Saudi-led military coalition since 2015: up to 15 thousand Sudanese of army and Rapid Support Forces (the military factions now at war with each other in Khartoum) have been deployed in Yemen, especially in the riskiest areas, often to protect the troops of the United Arab Emirates. A detail that tells the intertwining and hierarchies of power between the Arabian Peninsula and the Horn of Africa, via Yemen. In a phase of new instabilities in the quadrant of Red Sea, a reduction of the Yemeni conflict would be more significant than ever. This is perhaps the now possible objective for Yemen, rather than real peace.