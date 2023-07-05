Yen Rises Amid Intervention Warnings and U.S. Holiday, Forex Traders Focus on Fed Minutes

Yen Rises amid Intervention Warnings as U.S. Holidays Keep Market Overall Quiet, Focus Shifts to Fed Minutes

At the start of the Asian market on Wednesday (July 5), the U.S. dollar index remained relatively stable, trading around 103.09. The U.S. dollar against the yen also showed minimal fluctuations, trading around 144.48. However, the dollar weakened slightly against the yen on Tuesday due to concerns over potential Japanese intervention. The overall market remained calm as U.S. traders were on holiday for a public holiday.

With U.S. markets closed for the July 4 public holiday, market activity on Tuesday remained subdued. Investors eagerly await Friday’s U.S. non-agricultural employment report, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s future decisions. Additionally, the release of the Fed meeting minutes on Thursday further heightened investor interest.

The U.S. dollar closed at $1.0877 on Tuesday, marking a 0.28% decrease, while it rose 0.15% to close at $1.2710 on the same day.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the exchange rate against six major rival currencies, saw a slight increase of about 0.11% to close at 103.09 on Tuesday.

Alvin Tan, the Head of Asia FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets, remarked, “It feels like something happens every week, and this week we’re waiting for the U.S. non-farm payrolls.”

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 4.10%. The RBA expressed a need for more time to assess the impact of past rate hikes but cautioned that further tightening might be necessary to control inflation.

In the short term, the Australian dollar fell around 40 points to 0.6641 before rebounding and closing at 0.6689, registering a 0.28% increase.

Several central banks worldwide raised interest rates in June. Among the nine central banks overseeing the 10 most traded currencies, seven increased rates, while two maintained the status quo, according to Reuters data.

The yen dipped 0.15% to 144.43 against the dollar on Tuesday, following a 0.25% gain on Monday. Nonetheless, the yen remained close to an eight-month low of 145.07, prompting Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki to warn against excessive yen selling.

Investors remained focused on the possibility of Japanese intervention to curb the yen’s decline. Japan purchased yen in September last year for the first time since 1998, boosting its currency after the Bank of Japan committed to maintaining its ultra-loose policy as long as necessary. Japan intervened again in October when the yen hit a 32-year low of 151.94 per dollar.

“The BOJ remains reluctant to exit the YCC policy, which will lead to a higher dollar,” explained Tan, referring to Japan’s yield curve control policy aimed at keeping Japanese government bond yields low. He added that if the dollar rises above 150 yen, intervention becomes more likely.

In other news, financial institutions offer insights into various currency pairs. Danske Bank views the Turkish lira as facing downward pressure due to imbalances in the economy and expects the central bank to gradually increase the policy rate. Rabobank analysts predict the U.S. dollar index will continue to veer away from spring lows in light of concerns over slowing global growth. PIMCO notes that major central banks raised interest rates in June, signaling more tightening ahead, while Vanguard believes central banks still have work to do in tackling inflation. Nomura predicts the euro will steadily rise against the pound due to shifting market dynamics and potential overpricing of interest rate hikes in the UK.

Overall, the focus remains on the yen’s performance, intervention warnings, and upcoming economic data and central bank minutes.

