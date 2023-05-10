Yes of the majority to the atom: “Italy returns to nuclear power”

ROME. “The green light from the Chamber to the motion on nuclear power, as an alternative and clean source for the production of energy, is the clearest response to the demagoguery of the left”, states the deputy Alessandro Cattaneo of Forza Italia, first signatory of the motion on nuclear power passed yesterday with you both from the center-right and from Azione-Italia Viva. While Pd, 5 Stars and the left Alleanza Verdi protest (and Carlo Calenda defends his move), the government thanks Parliament for having given a precise direction to the executive and collects the result.

“Research and experimentation have made enormous strides in recent decades: according to scientists, fourth-generation nuclear power is as safe as it is clean”, wrote Gilberto Pichetto Fratin and Vannia Gava, respectively Minister and Deputy Minister of the Environment and energy security. Which now together with the European partners they say they want to evaluate “with the utmost attention, how to include it in the national energy mix of the next decades, with the aim of achieving the decarbonisation objectives established by the European Union”.

The motion voted yesterday among other things, in addition to committing the government “to evaluate the opportunity to include nuclear power as an alternative and clean source for the production of energy in the national energy mix”, asks the executive to “actively participate , at European and international level, to any appropriate initiative aimed at encouraging the development of new nuclear technologies”, to “continue the commitment to scientific research” and to “train new highly qualified human capital in the sector”, to “recover the role of Italy in the field of study and technical development on the subject”.