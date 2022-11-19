Our reporter Yang Jie

On November 17, treasury bond futures closed up across the board, ending the previous continuous correction. As of the close, the 10-year main contract rose 0.52%, the 5-year main contract rose 0.31%, and the 2-year main contract rose 0.16%.

Recently, the bond market fluctuated significantly and was transmitted to the bank’s net worth wealth management products. Many bank wealth management subsidiaries shouted to investors: short-term floating losses do not mean permanent losses, and recent market fluctuations should be viewed from a rational and long-term perspective. Experts interviewed by the “Securities Daily” reporter generally expect that as the short-term market sentiment stabilizes, the bond market will return to normal operation.

The net value of some wealth management products is now withdrawn

According to Wind data, as of November 16, among the 30,000 wealth management products, 13,506 wealth management products had negative returns in the past week. Some individual investors made “irrational” judgments, which triggered redemption behaviors and further affected the net value of bank wealth management products.

“A fixed-income wealth management product I bought has been losing money since November 13. It lost 13 yuan on the 14th, over 90 yuan on the 15th, and 66 yuan on the 16th. I didn’t expect to lose money when I bought a wealth management product. So I switched to a seven-day notice deposit with an interest rate of 1.85%, and then switched back to financial management after the market stabilized.” An investor surnamed Zhang told reporters.

Some investors also said, “The bond market has adjusted in recent days, and the wealth management products I bought have also lost a lot of money, but I didn’t redeem them. Instead, I bought more. I expect the subsequent returns to improve.”

Zhou Maohua, a macro researcher at the Financial Market Department of Everbright Bank, told a reporter from the Securities Daily that the recent sharp fluctuations in the bond market are mainly due to the superposition of several factors: First, market liquidity has converged. Previously, bond rates were lower because the market was more liquid. Second, the recent “seesaw” effect in the stock market and bond market is relatively obvious.

“Previously, investors tended to be defensive, and some funds flowed to bond assets for hedging. Since the end of October, the funds have been restrained, and the market’s expectations for the economic outlook are more optimistic, and the bond market interest rate is at a low level. The rise and the decline in bond prices have further led to a correction in bond products, such as bond bases and bank wealth management net worth.” Zhou Maohua further said.

The overall retracement range of each series is controllable

In the face of sudden fluctuations in net worth and the concerns of some investors, a number of wealth management subsidiaries of banks have issued documents to boost investor confidence.

Minsheng Wealth Management said that in view of the short-term large fluctuations in the market, Minsheng Wealth Management has comprehensively sorted out multiple series of products under management. The retracement range of a single product is related to the risk-return positioning and allocation strategy structure, and the overall retracement range of each series is controllable.

“After a rapid adjustment, according to the current latest bond yield level, most of them have returned to the position before the interest rate cut, and the room for further upward interest rate is limited.” A related person from ICBC wealth management said that looking forward to the future, there is no need to be overly pessimistic. Investors are advised not to leave the market in a panic, and stick to one more step. After the volatility eases, the net value of the product will rise steadily.

“The current bond market adjustment has been separated from fundamental factors, and is more dominated by sentiment and selling pressure. If the liquidity pressure in the bond market increases, under the current economic environment, the central bank may have greater motivation to release liquidity and maintain the interest rate market. Stable.” Xingyin Wealth Management said.

It is worth mentioning that, in order to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity in the banking system, on November 17, the central bank launched a seven-day 132 billion yuan reverse repurchase operation. According to Wind data, as 9 billion yuan of reverse repurchase expired on that day, The net investment was 123 billion yuan.

Ming Ming, chief economist of CITIC Securities, told a reporter from the Securities Daily that the central bank’s large-scale investment will help stabilize market confidence. The bond market has stabilized that day and is expected to run smoothly in the future.

“Market fluctuations are high or low, which is normal. After the transformation of bank wealth management net worth, bank wealth management products have been accepted by the market along with the fluctuation of underlying asset prices. Investors should rationally view short-term net worth fluctuations.” Zhou Maohua believes that due to the domestic economy In the recovery stage, fiscal and monetary policies will not weaken the support for the recovery of the real economy, and market liquidity is expected to remain reasonably sufficient. The current market environment does not support a sharp rise in market interest rates. At the same time, the short-term price of bonds has fallen, and the corresponding increase in the attractiveness of bond asset allocation will also attract some capital inflows.

