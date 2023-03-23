ECB, Lagarde: “I too have relatives who suffer from high inflation”

If your name is Christine Lagardeyou have a long curriculum so – as they say – that starts from Parisarrives at Washington and ends (hopefully it’s really the last stop) in Frankfurt, before speaking you should count to ten. But no, the number one of the ECB manages to make a fool of herself every time she opens her mouth. It must be a talent, his. It is not easy to succeed in the feat of never hitting one, because even stopped clocks – as we know – twice a day show the exact time. Today, during a hearing in the European Parliament, you managed to say that when you go to sleep you don’t forget “that there are people, like the most vulnerable, who suffer from high inflation”. And then the final pearl: “I have family members who suffer from this, and it makes me even more determined to cut back price growth”.

That is, the relatives of the number one Eurotower suffer from inflation? The fee for joining the polo club or the bridge club has probably increased. Perhaps going to the Tour d’Argent or to Alain Ducasse has become more problematic for the Lagarde family. Which rightly protests that, hell, there’s a limit to everything: this increase in the price of foie gras is intolerable, ma’am. And so there Re-measure to the contrary she manages to make herself ridiculous again and to elicit a smile even in these dark days. Thankfully, this time around, she’s managed to at least not cause a meltdown Bag.

Do you remember? In 2020, with the pandemic just exploded, she showed up in one of her pastel suits to say “we are not here to close out the spread”, we are not here to narrow the spread. Result? Worst performance ever in Piazza Affari and a run towards the top of the differential with German securities. He is stronger than her: he opens his mouth and causes disasters. One like Mario Draghi is missing, who understood the context and knew how to communicate (starting with the very famous bazooka). Here, on the other hand, we see a woman in charge who seems to have fallen there by chance. And one gets agitated when one considers that we are less than halfway through her mandate – which is made up of eight years, ninety-six very long months – and that there is still plenty of room for other disasters. Help.

