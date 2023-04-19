Yi Gang unexpectedly re-elected Xi Jinping’s confidants resigned Ding Xuexiang and Li Qiang may take up new positions | Xi Jinping | Ding Xuexiang | Zhu Hexin | CITIC Bank | Financial Stability

Zhu Hexin, who is regarded by the outside world as Xi Jinping’s confidant, confirmed today that he has resigned from the chairmanship of China CITIC Bank. Zhu Hexin is also a fellow villager of Ding Xuexiang, the current Executive Vice Premier of the Communist Party of China. It was originally reported that Zhu might succeed Yi Gang as the governor of the Central Bank of China. Zhu’s resignation this time has not yet made a clear official statement about his whereabouts, which has sparked speculation.

On April 17, China CITIC Bank announced that the board of directors had received the resignation letter from Zhu Hexin, chairman and non-executive director of the bank. Zhu Hexin resigned from the Bank’s chairman, non-executive director, and chairman and member of the Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee of the Board of Directors due to work arrangements, effective from April 17, 2023. After his resignation, Zhu Hexin will not hold any positions in the Bank and its holding subsidiaries.

The board of directors also received the resignation of the bank’s president, Fang Heying, effective April 17, 2023. China CITIC Bank stated that Fang Heying will continue to serve as secretary of the party committee, vice chairman, director, chairman and member of the risk management committee of the board of directors, member of the strategy and sustainable development committee of the board of directors, and CITIC International Financial Holdings Co., Ltd., CITIC Bank’s holding subsidiaries. Directorship of Bank (International) Limited. The board of directors has elected Fang Heying as the chairman of China CITIC Bank, and will officially take office from the day when China‘s banking regulatory agency approves his qualifications for the chairmanship.

At the same time, the board of directors appointed Mr. Liu Cheng, deputy secretary of the party committee, director and executive vice president of China CITIC Bank, as the president of the bank. The board of directors appointed Mr. Liu Cheng to perform the duties of the president of the bank on his behalf.

According to the official website of CITIC Group, Zhu Hexin is still the secretary of the party committee and chairman of CITIC Group, and concurrently serves as the chairman of CITIC Corporation Limited and CITIC Corporation Limited.

Public resume data shows that Zhu Hexin was born in March 1968 and is 55 years old. In March 2021, Zhu Hexin became the chairman and non-executive chairman of China CITIC Bank until he resigned in April 2023.

It is worth noting that Fang Heying, Zhu Hexin’s successor, was born in 1966 and is 2 years older than Zhu Hexin. He also has many years of banking experience and has worked in China CITIC Bank for nearly 27 years.

Public resume information shows that Fang Heying graduated from Hunan Institute of Finance and Economics (now Hunan University), obtained a master’s degree in business administration for senior managers from Peking University, and is a senior economist. Before joining China CITIC Bank, Fang Heying successively taught at the Zhejiang Bank School, served as the assistant to the general manager of the Credit Department of the Experimental City Credit Union of the Zhejiang Bank School, and served as the deputy director of the Hangzhou Chengdong Office of Pudong Development Bank.

Similar to Fang Heying, Liu Cheng, the new president of China CITIC Bank, also has teaching experience in colleges and universities.

Before joining CITIC Group, Liu Cheng taught at the Central Institute of Finance and Finance (now the Central University of Finance and Economics), and worked for the National Development and Reform Commission and the General Office of the State Council for a long time. He has rich experience in development and reform, finance and finance.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report that Zhu Hexin, then the chairman of China CITIC Bank, might succeed Yi Gang as the governor of the Central Bank of China. However, under Li Qiang’s suggestion, Yi Gang, who was supposed to step down, was unexpectedly re-elected, and Zhu Hexin’s new position has not been finalized. However, although the CCP officially announced that Zhu Hexin was “needed by work arrangements”, his new position is still a mystery.

Zhu Hexin has spent most of his career in commercial banking. He graduated from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, majoring in economic information management system. As of 2015, he had worked in Bank of Communications (a state-owned bank) for more than 20 years. After that, he became vice-governor of the Bank of China and then vice-governor of Sichuan Province. From 2018 to 2020, he served as deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, overseeing areas including financial stability.

Since 2020, Zhu Hexin has served as chairman of CITIC Group, a ministerial-level financial institution directly supervised by the State Council, with businesses spanning banking, securities brokerage, private equity and insurance, the report said. Under Zhu Hexin, CITIC played a major role in rescuing troubled bad-debt manager China Huarong Asset Management Co.

The report also revealed that the CCP also plans to revive its Central Financial Work Committee (CFCWC), a policy-making body that existed between 1998 and 2003. According to reports, Ding Xuexiang, the director of Xi Jinping’s General Secretary’s Office and a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, and Li Qiang, the new second-in-command of the Communist Party of China and the successor to the Premier of the State Council, are possible candidates to oversee the operation of the committee.

According to public information, the Central Financial Working Committee was established after the Asian financial crisis. The main role of this institution is to supervise the policies and personnel arrangements of the central bank, financial regulatory agencies, and China‘s state-owned financial institutions.

If the Central Financial Work Committee is restored, the Beijing authorities will integrate all financial regulatory affairs under this institution, the report said.

Zhu Hexin is regarded by the outside world as Xi Jinping’s confidant. He is from Qidong, Jiangsu, but he started his career in the Bank of Communications in Nantong, Jiangsu, and seems to have a relationship with Ding Xuexiang, who was originally from Nantong.

On April 15, the Communist Party’s journal “Seeking Truth” published pictures of Xi Jinping’s visit to Guangdong from April 10 to 13, and proposed five aspects including expanding domestic demand, self-reliance in science and technology, establishing a modern industrial structure, a large domestic cycle, and reform and opening up. Require.

Regarding the fifth aspect, the article emphasizes that it is necessary to “deepen the reform of the fiscal and financial system, improve the modern fiscal and taxation and financial system, improve the modern budget system, optimize the tax system structure, improve the fiscal transfer payment system, build a modern central bank system, improve modern financial supervision, and build a strong Financial Stability Guarantee System”.

The Central Bank of the Communist Party of China also mobilized and deployed on the theme of “Xi Jinping Thought” education on April 10, demanding to speed up the construction of a modern central bank system and strengthen the financial stability guarantee system.

