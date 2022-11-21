Securities Times e company news , Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, said in his keynote speech at the 2022 Financial Street Forum Annual Meeting that we must adhere to the focus of serving the real economy. Actively integrate into the overall economic and social situation, better implement strategic deployments such as high-level technological independence and self-improvement, and build a modern industrial system to promote high-level circulation of technology , capital, and the real economy. Formulate and implement a new round of three-year action plans to improve the quality of listed companies. At present, it is necessary to pay close attention to the difficulties and challenges facing the real estate industry, support the implementation of plans to improve the balance sheets of high-quality real estate companies, continue to support the reasonable bond financing needs of real estate companies, support real estate-related companies to carry out mergers and acquisitions and supporting financing, and support a certain proportion of real estate-related businesses of enterprises carry out equity financing.

