Yi Huiman: Improve the Bond Financing Support Mechanism for Private Enterprises

2022-08-01
Source: Securities Times
Author: Cheng Dan

2022-08-01 09:31

Source: Securities Times

Author: Cheng Dan

Securities Times Network News, Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, recently published an article in “Seeking Truth” saying that the exchange bond market is an important part of the multi-level capital market system. As of the end of June 2022, the size of this market in my country has exceeded 19. Trillion yuan, accounting for about 14% of the total size of the domestic bond market, of which non-financial corporate bonds accounted for 43%.

Yi Huiman said that the China Securities Regulatory Commission will further improve the bond financing support mechanism for private enterprises, and focus on improving the availability and convenience of debt financing for the private economy and small and medium-sized enterprises; further promote the expansion of real estate investment trust funds in the infrastructure sector and the expansion of the scope of pilot projects. , to accelerate the implementation of pilot projects for affordable rental housing and private enterprises, and help accelerate the formation of a virtuous cycle of existing assets and new investment; work with relevant parties to deepen the interconnection of bond market infrastructure, and improve the market-based and law-based bond default disposal mechanism. Accelerate the establishment of a bond market system with sound systems, orderly competition, transparency and openness. At the same time, further improve the futures market variety system, promote more real enterprises to participate in the futures market, strengthen the joint supervision of futures and cash, and better help ensure the overall situation of supply and price stability.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    Yi Huiman: Improve the bond financing support mechanism for private enterprises

