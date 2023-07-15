Yili Health Valley: Showcasing China’s Dairy Industry’s High-Quality Development to the World

Yili Health Valley Hosts International Media for Interview on China‘s Dairy Industry

Yili Health Valley in Inner Mongolia, China, recently hosted an international media interview group under the theme of “China‘s Date” as part of the 2023 “China Covenant Meet Inner Mongolia” event. The event aimed to showcase the high-quality development of China‘s dairy industry and attract global attention.

Journalists and self-media bloggers from various countries, including Russia, Turkey, Pakistan, Venezuela, Brazil, Senegal, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Italy, South Korea, as well as Chinese network media reporters, visited different locations in Inner Mongolia to experience the region’s unique cultural characteristics. They focused on advantageous industries such as the dairy industry, seed industry, new energy, and high-end manufacturing, and provided in-depth reports on Inner Mongolia’s high-quality development achievements to the world.

One of the main highlights of the media visit was Yili Health Valley. On July 13, the international media interview group toured Yili’s Modern Smart Health Valley, which embodies the entire industrial chain of “one grass, one cow, and a cup of milk.” The journalists witnessed the strenuous efforts of China‘s dairy industry firsthand and its elegant demeanor in taking high-quality development from China to the world.

The journey began with a visit to the Chilechuan Ecological Smart Ranch, where the interview team explored the fully intelligent unmanned barn. This barn utilizes advanced intelligent equipment to provide dairy cows with a comfortable breeding environment and standardized scientific management. The fully intelligent unmanned barn integrates intelligent milking, automatic feeding, robot manure cleaning, and environmental protection systems, enabling free milking, rest, feeding, and unmanned management throughout the process.

After the Smart Ranch, the interview team proceeded to the Yili Smart Manufacturing Experience Center. This center, covering an area of 14,000 square meters, consists of five functional areas, including planning display, 5D cinema, cultural and creative experience, research-study interaction, and catering. The Yili Y-SPACE limited store within the center showcased a wide range of Yili products, as well as customized cultural and creative merchandise featuring the company’s exclusive IP image “Yinuo,” which received praise from the interview team members.

The international media interview group also had the opportunity to visit the liquid milk global benchmarking base for intelligent manufacturing. This facility boasts the world‘s leading monomer production scale and world-class automation level. The production base features state-of-the-art equipment, such as ultra-high-speed filling machines and KUKA manipulators, operating seamlessly to achieve high-speed production and packaging. The level of modernization and automation impressed the media reporters.

International content creator Xia Yu from India expressed deep admiration for Yili’s intelligence and digitalization, stating, “I believe that high-quality products like Yili can be produced in such a modern production environment.” Following the tour, the members of the interview team had the opportunity to taste Yili’s liquid milk, yogurt, cold drinks, milk powder, cheese, and other products, further experiencing the nutrition and delicacy that Yili offers.

The international media interview group not only witnessed Yili’s achievements but also focused on the company’s efforts in building the “Silk Road of Dairy Industry.” Yili has actively responded to the “Belt and Road” initiative by expanding its presence globally and creating a “Dairy Silk Road” that promotes nutrition and health. Yili has established a backbone network covering the global resource system, innovation system, and market system, with over 2,000 global partners in 39 research and innovation centers and 75 production bases across six continents. Yili’s products are now sold in more than 60 countries and regions.

Through immersive experiences, such as visits, exchanges, interactive experiences, and product tasting, the international media had the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Yili’s high-quality development achievements and the new look of China‘s dairy industry. Yili’s commitment and dream to create a cup of good milk from China and share nutrition and health with the world remains unwavering. Looking towards the future, Yili aims to lead China‘s dairy industry on the path of Chinese-style modernization through its pioneering spirit and innovation while stepping into the global arena.

