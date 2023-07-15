Yili Health Valley: Showcasing the High-Quality Development of China’s Dairy Industry to the World

Yili Health Valley, a leading player in China‘s dairy industry, recently made headlines as it hosted a group of international media for an exclusive interview session. As the global attention towards the high-quality development of China‘s dairy industry continues to grow, Yili Health Valley emerged as a prime destination for the international media.

The event, titled “China Covenant Meet Inner Mongolia,” took place in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the “Belt and Road” initiative. Journalists and self-media bloggers from countries like Russia, Turkey, Pakistan, Venezuela, Brazil, Senegal, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, the UK, Italy, and South Korea, along with Chinese network media reporters, were invited to experience the regional characteristic culture of Inner Mongolia. The focus was on advantageous industries such as the dairy industry, seed industry, new energy, and high-end manufacturing. The goal was to provide in-depth coverage of Inner Mongolia’s high-quality development achievements to a global audience.

One of the highlights of the media interview was the visit to Yili’s Modern Smart Health Valley. The international media group had the opportunity to witness the entire industrial chain of Yili, from the milk source ranch to the digital supply chain operation platform. The visit started with a tour of the Chilechuan Ecological Smart Ranch, where advanced intelligent equipment provided a comfortable breeding environment and standardized scientific management for dairy cows. The unmanned barn integrated leading intelligent technologies, such as milking, feeding, and cleaning systems, to ensure efficient and unmanned management throughout the process.

The media interview group also visited the Yili Smart Manufacturing Experience Center, where they explored various functional areas, including planning display, cinema, cultural experience, research-study, and catering. The Y-SPACE limited store within the experience center showcased an array of Yili products and customized cultural and creative merchandise, which received praise from the visiting media.

Continuing their journey, the group entered the liquid milk global benchmarking base for intelligent manufacturing. They witnessed the monomer production scale and automation level of Yili’s liquid milk production process, which impressed the media reporters with its modernization and automation. The high-speed filling machine, robotic manipulators, and other advanced equipment showcased Yili’s commitment to innovation and efficiency.

The international media team also had the opportunity to taste various Yili products, such as liquid milk, yogurt, cold drinks, milk powder, and cheese. This experience allowed them to appreciate the quality, nutrition, and delicacy that Yili is known for.

The visit to Yili provided both Chinese and foreign media reporters with a comprehensive understanding of Yili’s latest practices in animal welfare, green development, and smart manufacturing. Yili’s exploration and practice in building the “Silk Road of Dairy Industry” were also brought into focus. With a global network covering resource systems, innovation centers, and production bases, Yili has established itself as a major player in the global dairy market. Its products are sold in more than 60 countries and regions, showcasing the company’s commitment to delivering nutrition and health worldwide.

Through the immersive experiences offered during the media interview, Yili Health Valley successfully presented China‘s dairy industry in a more real and three-dimensional manner. As it forges ahead, Yili remains dedicated to leading China‘s dairy industry on a path of modernization and innovation, aiming to make quality Chinese dairy products accessible to the world.

