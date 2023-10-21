Yili Shines at the 2023 World Dairy Summit with Innovative Liquid Milk Products

Yili, the leading Chinese dairy company, was the only representative from the Chinese dairy industry to attend the 2023 World Dairy Summit in Chicago, USA. Dr. Yun Zhanyou, the newly elected director of the International Dairy Federation (IDF) and vice president of Yili Group, gave a keynote speech at the main forum and shared the latest innovations in liquid milk with the attendees.

During the summit, Yili collaborated with the IDF to host an “Industry Innovation and Outlook” breakfast meeting. The meeting aimed to discuss liquid milk innovation and sustainable development with senior executives from the International Dairy Federation and industry experts.

Dr. Yun presented three innovative liquid milk products from Yili during his speech. The first product, Jindian limited Hulunbuir organic pure milk, focuses on the source of milk and utilizes pasture protection and scientific breeding techniques. The milk source comes from the Hulunbuir Grassland, known as one of the best grasslands globally. It contains high-quality milk protein and native high calcium content.

The second product, Anmuxi, is the world‘s first room-temperature active probiotic yogurt. Developed using ADI’s patented sterile post-adding technology, it ensures the maximum activity of the bacteria. This yogurt has a milder taste, suitable for Chinese consumers who prefer warm temperatures and have sensitive stomachs.

The third product, Shuhuaan Tangjian lactose-free milk, is the world‘s first blood sugar-control milk. It contains mulberry leaf extract and corn silk, which have been proven to significantly reduce post-meal blood sugar levels. The long-term consumption of this milk contributes to blood sugar health.

The innovative liquid milk products showcased by Yili received praise from international experts and scholars attending the summit. Attendees visited Yili’s booth to try the products and interacted with “Jin Ming,” the first hyper-realistic digital human in China‘s dairy industry and the digital spokesperson for the Jindian brand.

In addition to presenting innovative products, Yili also co-hosted the “Industry Innovation and Outlook” breakfast meeting with the IDF. The meeting brought together industry leaders and discussed the future-oriented breakthroughs in liquid milk innovation.

Piercristiano Brazzale, Chairman of the International Dairy Federation, expressed his admiration for Yili’s products and said that every new launch by Yili is amazing. Caroline Emond, Director General of the International Dairy Federation, was impressed by the room-temperature active probiotic yogurt. Dr. Yao Su, Chairman of the Microbiological Analysis Methods Committee of the International Dairy Federation, acknowledged the challenge of maintaining the activity of probiotics in room temperature yogurt and praised Yili for achieving it. Marcel de Vreeze, Head of the Milk and Dairy Products Subcommittee of the Royal Netherlands Institute for Standardization, appreciated Yili’s sustainable practices and invited Yili to participate in the formulation of global sustainable development standards for the dairy industry.

During the World Dairy Summit, Yili’s environmentally friendly packaging for Jindian brand won the “Sustainable Packaging Innovation” award at the IDF Dairy Innovation Awards. The packaging, which does not use any ink and is recyclable, stood out among many other products.

Yili’s commitment to product innovation and sustainable development has left a deep impression on industry experts. The company aims to create a diverse, greener, and healthier consumption experience for consumers through its practical actions. Yili Liquid Milk plans to continue exploring nutrition and technology integration and innovating to create more world-class quality products in the future.